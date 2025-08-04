Bangkok police arrest man after three-day stolen vehicle pursuit

Stolen car swap gone wrong leads to dramatic capture

Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee50 minutes agoLast Updated: Monday, August 4, 2025
Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

Police in Bangkok apprehended a 46 year old man from Chaiyaphum after a three-day manhunt. The suspect, identified as Sutthichak “Nui” Inmanee, was caught while attempting to exchange a stolen vehicle for drugs. The arrest occurred around 10.30pm yesterday, August 3.

The case began on August 1 when Busakorn, the 46 year old owner of a silver Toyota Vigo pickup truck, reported the vehicle stolen from a car park at Tarakarn Market in Min Buri, Bangkok.

Police Major General Kiattikun Sonthinen ordered the investigation team from Investigation Division 3 and Min Buri Police Station to review nearby CCTV footage. They observed a man matching the description of the suspect, loitering in the area around the time of the theft.

He was seen wearing a blue shirt, black trousers, and carrying a black shoulder bag. The man eventually drove away in the pickup.

Police issued a countrywide alert and coordinated with the highway police to intercept the vehicle. On August 3, Police Lieutenant Colonel Sakol Prapong from Kaset Sombun Police Station in Chaiyaphum reported the sighting of the stolen truck at a house in Ban Yang subdistrict. The suspect had fled by early morning, but police learnt he planned to meet a friend in Phu Khiao to trade the vehicle for methamphetamine.

Later that day, the vehicle was spotted entering a sugarcane field in Ban Nong Rai Kai. The driver lost control and ran into a ditch, fleeing into the field on foot. Officers from Phu Khiao Police Station then apprehended Sutthichak.

Vehicle theft

During questioning, Sutthichak admitted to using methamphetamine for several days without sleep, leading to paranoia. Upon reaching the market in Bangkok, he noticed the unattended, running vehicle and decided to take it. He then drove to his home in Kaset Sombun, where it was reported that he also committed thefts along the way.

On August 2, around 5.20am, he stole speakers and Bluetooth radios from a shop in Dan Khun Thot, Nakhon Ratchasima. The next morning, he stole a mobile phone from a pharmacy in Phu Kradueng, Loei.

Sutthichak’s criminal record includes six previous drug and theft-related offences from 2015 to 2025. Police are charging him with theft and handling stolen goods.

He will be transferred to Lieutenant Chaiyan Chanthong at Min Buri Police Station for further legal proceedings. Police stations in Dan Khun Thot and Phu Kradueng have been notified to secure his detention.

Major General Kiattikun emphasised the ongoing drug problem, urging the public to report any related information. The national police are conducting an anti-drug operation titled NO Drugs NO Dealers to combat drug use and trafficking. Residents are encouraged to contact police at any station with tips, reported KhaoSod.

