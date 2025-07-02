Austrian tourist dies after falling down stairs in Koh Samui hotel

A tragic incident unfolded in Koh Samui early this morning, leaving a 45 year old Austrian tourist dead after falling down stairs in a hotel.

The fatal accident occurred today, July 2, when Bo Phut Police Station, Surat Thani province, received an urgent report from the 191 centre at around 5am. The foreigner was found lifeless at the scene of the incident on Beach Road, Bo Phut subdistrict, Koh Samui district. Police quickly launched an investigation.

Upon arrival, police discovered the body of the tourist lying face-up on the cement floor of a staircase on the third floor of the hotel. The man, who was wearing a white shirt and grey shorts, was found near the steps leading to his room.

A visible wound on his head, near his left eyebrow, suggested a blow from the fall. There were no signs of a struggle or any suspicious activity in his hotel room.

The discovery was made by another hotel guest, who had gone to another room to assist with a suitcase. Upon entering the area, the guest found the man lying face down, bleeding. An ambulance was called immediately, but the victim was confirmed dead on arrival.

CCTV footage from the hotel revealed that the Austrian had been alone and appeared intoxicated as he made his way up the stairs. The footage showed him stumbling, before losing his balance and falling down the stairs, hitting his head on the floor.

Hotel staff confirmed that the man had been drinking heavily for several days leading up to the incident, and there were no signs of foul play, reported The Phuket News.

The hotel manager noted that the victim was a regular drinker during his stay and had shown no unusual behaviour before the fall. There were no suspicions raised about any cause of death, prompting the police to proceed with the standard protocol.

An autopsy was scheduled with the doctor on duty at Koh Samui Hospital to determine the exact cause of death, and the family was contacted to inform them of the tragic incident. The body was taken for a detailed autopsy to confirm the findings.