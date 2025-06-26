Burning questions: Inferno brews above famed Pattaya beer bar

Tourists flee, roads shut after fire erupts above popular Pattaya pub

Bob Scott
June 26, 2025
Burning questions: Inferno brews above famed Pattaya beer bar
Picture courtesy of Pattaya News

Staff, holidaymakers and residents fled in panic after an inferno tore through a room above a popular Pattaya beer bar, sending flames and thick smoke pouring into the street.

The fire broke out at 5.06pm, yesterday, June 25, in a four-storey building housing The Chalawan Beer Bar on the ground floor, with residential rooms above. It sparked a full-scale emergency in the busy Soi Lengkee area near Soi Buakhao.

Tourists, staff and nearby residents were forced to evacuate as fire crews, rescue volunteers and police rushed to the scene. Chaos unfolded as officials cordoned off roads and ushered bystanders away from the danger zone.

Three fire engines were deployed, and it took 20 minutes to bring the inferno under control. Although no injuries were reported, the affected room was completely gutted, with all possessions reduced to ashes, said Deputy District Chief Tharit Chanjaroen.

“Bar staff told us they smelt burning while working downstairs. When they checked, they saw smoke pouring from upstairs and called for help.”

Investigators believe an electrical short circuit may have sparked the fire, though the exact cause is still being probed.

Crews carried out a thorough inspection to ensure no risk of reignition, while police are now leading a full investigation into the incident, Pattaya News reported.

It’s the latest fiery scare to hit the city.

Just last month, terrified tourists were seen fleeing for their lives when flames erupted in a high-rise condo in Jomtien.

The drama unfolded around 1:06am on May 28 on the 27th floor of a tower in Soi Chaiyaphruek 1. Smoke poured from Room 2709, believed to be the origin of the fire, reportedly started by faulty kitchen appliances.

Emergency crews raced to the scene, finding residents and holidaymakers scrambling down stairwells in their nightwear as alarms blared.

Authorities are now warning all residents to double-check electrical safety, as Pattaya’s sweltering summer continues to fuel fire risks.

Bob Scott
June 26, 2025
