High and dry: British bloke nicked in Euro cannabis run flop

Third UK suspect caught in cannabis courier crackdown as Thai drug route raises alarm

Photo of Bob Scott Bob Scott3 hours agoLast Updated: Wednesday, May 28, 2025
621 2 minutes read
High and dry: British bloke nicked in Euro cannabis run flop
Picture of Vienna International Airport courtesy of Skytrax

A British man has been caught red-handed trying to smuggle a suitcase crammed with cannabis from Bangkok to Newcastle, the latest bust in a growing string of drug mule disasters linked to Thailand.

The 31 year old was stopped at Vienna International Airport, yesterday, May 27, during a transit stop en route from Bangkok to Newcastle via Frankfurt, and was promptly marched off in cuffs.

Austrian customs officers uncovered a stash of 11.3 kilogrammes of cannabis split across 13 vacuum-sealed packs, all hidden in his luggage under layers of clothing. The street value? Around £95,000 (4.2 million baht).

The suitcase had been checked in from Bangkok and tagged for Newcastle. But the man’s dodgy detour came to an abrupt end in Vienna, where immigration officials slapped him in preventive custody at Korneuburg Prison, The Daily Mail reported.

Related Articles

Officials say the British suspect, who hasn’t been named, “made no statement” and refused to confess. The case is now in the hands of the Korneuburg public prosecutor’s office, which is probing possible links to organised trafficking.

The arrest comes as part of an emerging pattern, with Thai routes increasingly used to funnel cannabis into Europe by unsuspecting or recruited Brits.

High and dry: British bloke nicked in Euro cannabis run flop | News by Thaiger
11.3 kilogrammes of cannabis split across 13 vacuum-sealed packs discovered in the British man’s luggage. Picture courtesy of LPD NO/Newsflash

Just a day earlier, a British couple claiming to be tourists from Thailand were busted at Valencia Airport, Spain, with 33kg of weed in their luggage.

Their nervous behaviour got them flagged by customs, and X-rays showed the suitcases contained nothing but vacuum-packed greenery, no clothes, no toiletries, nothing.

Meanwhile, 18 year old Bella May Culley, from Teesside, was arrested in Georgia on May 11 after allegedly flying from Thailand with £200,000 worth of cannabis and hashish in tow via the UAE.

High and dry: British bloke nicked in Euro cannabis run flop | News by Thaiger
Picture of Bella May Culley courtesy of The Tab

And 21 year old Charlotte May Lee, a former UK flight attendant, was nicked in Sri Lanka with a whopping 46kg of cannabis, again, after a trip to Thailand. She had reportedly told friends she’d been offered a job on a boat.

Both young women had flown out of Suvarnabhumi International Airport within hours of each other. Now, questions are swirling over whether vulnerable British travellers are being groomed by Thai drug gangs.

High and dry: British bloke nicked in Euro cannabis run flop | News by Thaiger
Charlotte May Lee courtesy of GB News

Jemal Janashia, a former top Georgian police official, warned potential British drug traffickers.

“The fact that two young British women have taken off with large quantities of drugs from the same airport will interest investigators. They’ll be concerned that Thai gangs may be attempting to recruit vulnerable British travellers.”

With more Britons falling foul of drug laws across Europe and Asia, officials say the crackdown is far from over and the so-called “green route” from Thailand is now firmly in their crosshairs.

Latest Thailand News
Earthquakes hit Thailand and surrounding regions Thailand News

Earthquakes hit Thailand and surrounding regions

2 hours ago
British family’s £4,000 Phuket villa holiday turns nightmare Phuket News

British family’s £4,000 Phuket villa holiday turns nightmare

2 hours ago
Phayao’s Thao Wessuwan statue draws lottery hopefuls Thailand News

Phayao’s Thao Wessuwan statue draws lottery hopefuls

2 hours ago
Thai man jumps on moving pickup to stop alleged car scammer Thailand News

Thai man jumps on moving pickup to stop alleged car scammer

3 hours ago
Sattahip woman dragged on road in brazen bag snatch (video) Pattaya News

Sattahip woman dragged on road in brazen bag snatch (video)

3 hours ago
Double numbers dominate June 1 lottery history Thailand News

Double numbers dominate June 1 lottery history

3 hours ago
Pattaya condo bust: Chinese man arrested for fake scam Pattaya News

Pattaya condo bust: Chinese man arrested for fake scam

3 hours ago
High and dry: British bloke nicked in Euro cannabis run flop Thailand News

High and dry: British bloke nicked in Euro cannabis run flop

3 hours ago
Where are the tourists going to in Thailand? Thailand Travel

Where are the tourists going to in Thailand?

3 hours ago
Pattaya condo tragedy: Swiss man devastated by partner’s suicide Pattaya News

Pattaya condo tragedy: Swiss man devastated by partner’s suicide

3 hours ago
Old Thai father becomes homeless after being kicked out by son Thailand News

Old Thai father becomes homeless after being kicked out by son

4 hours ago
Phuket boosts tourism with 7 new developments Phuket News

Phuket boosts tourism with 7 new developments

4 hours ago
ATM hacker’s &#8216;jackpot&#8217; sting fizzles as Bulgarian suspect nabbed Thailand News

ATM hacker’s ‘jackpot’ sting fizzles as Bulgarian suspect nabbed

4 hours ago
Bangkok ride-hail row erupts over forced toll fee (video) Bangkok News

Bangkok ride-hail row erupts over forced toll fee (video)

4 hours ago
Mud and done it! Phuket villa project sinks after landslide scandal Phuket News

Mud and done it! Phuket villa project sinks after landslide scandal

5 hours ago
Human skull discovery near Chachoengsao sparks police probe (video) Thailand News

Human skull discovery near Chachoengsao sparks police probe (video)

5 hours ago
Retired police officer rapes Cambodian girl under wife&#8217;s complicity Thailand News

Retired police officer rapes Cambodian girl under wife’s complicity

5 hours ago
Trans and out: British transwoman fleeing UK ‘hate’ for Thailand Thailand News

Trans and out: British transwoman fleeing UK ‘hate’ for Thailand

5 hours ago
New regulation updates fees for Thai historical sites and museums Thailand News

New regulation updates fees for Thai historical sites and museums

5 hours ago
Borderline madness as Thai and Cambodian troops trade fire Thailand News

Borderline madness as Thai and Cambodian troops trade fire

6 hours ago
2 meth dealers arrested in police bust in Phuket Phuket News

2 meth dealers arrested in police bust in Phuket

6 hours ago
Thai woman&#8217;s depression cure bid ends in father&#8217;s sexual assault Thailand News

Thai woman’s depression cure bid ends in father’s sexual assault

6 hours ago
British holidaymaker dies after snorting killer cocktail in Bangkok Bangkok News

British holidaymaker dies after snorting killer cocktail in Bangkok

6 hours ago
Si Racha arson attempt foiled after drug-fuelled attack Pattaya News

Si Racha arson attempt foiled after drug-fuelled attack

6 hours ago
Thai Defence Ministry appoints first ever female spokesperson Bangkok News

Thai Defence Ministry appoints first ever female spokesperson

8 hours ago
Bangkok NewsCrime NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Bob Scott Bob Scott3 hours agoLast Updated: Wednesday, May 28, 2025
621 2 minutes read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
5 1 vote
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Photo of Bob Scott

Bob Scott

Bob Scott is an experienced writer and editor with a passion for travel. Born and raised in Newcastle, England, he spent more than 10 years in Asia. He worked as a sports writer in the north of England and London before relocating to Asia. Now he resides in Bangkok, Thailand, where he is the Editor-in-Chief for The Thaiger English News. With a vast amount of experience from living and writing abroad, Bob Scott is an expert on all things related to Asian culture and lifestyle.

Related Articles

Best weed shops in Krabi [2025] | Thaiger

Best weed shops in Krabi [2025]

6 days ago
Dopey striker’s 27 million baht own goal in cannabis smuggle sting

Dopey striker’s 27 million baht own goal in cannabis smuggle sting

6 days ago
Ex-British air hostess claims she&#8217;s been &#8216;suitcased&#8217; in drug bust

Ex-British air hostess claims she’s been ‘suitcased’ in drug bust

1 week ago
UK teen faces possible life sentence for cannabis smuggling

UK teen faces possible life sentence for cannabis smuggling

1 week ago
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x