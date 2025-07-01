Filipina killed in horror Patong crash as SUV ploughs into bikes

Driver's alcohol and drug tests show negative results

Pictures courtesy of The Phuket News

A Phuket holiday turned into a nightmare after a Filipina woman was killed and several others injured when an SUV smashed into motorbikes in a horrific evening pile-up.

A serious multi-vehicle collision claimed the life of a Filipina woman and left several people injured on the main road through Kalim, just north of Patong, last night.

The crash occurred at around 8.22pm yesterday, June 30, and involved five vehicles, including two motorbikes and three private cars, police confirmed.

The victim was identified as 40 year old Joy Tarroza Divinagracia, a Filipino national riding pillion on a blue Honda PCX160 motorbike driven by 34 year old Phuket resident Phonlaphas Nukrohchip, who also sustained injuries.

According to investigators, the incident unfolded when a white Honda HR-V driven by 26 year old Kritsana Kadam from Krabi, collided with two motorbikes and other vehicles along the busy road.

Kritsana had two foreign passengers in the SUV at the time, one of whom was identified as Jay-Ar Navida, also a Filipino national. He escaped uninjured.

The other injured victims included:

  • 24 year old Kanyanat Phanumas from Nakhon Si Thammarat, who was riding a motorbike;
  • 55 year old Chukwan Prajikkit from Chumphon, who was her passenger;
  • An unidentified female riding pillion on Phonlaphas’s motorbike; and
  • 33 year old Ratchadaporn Boonjing, a passenger in a black Toyota Hilux Revo registered in Chiang Rai.

All were transported to Patong Hospital for treatment.

Patong Police confirmed that Kritsana underwent alcohol and drug testing at the scene and returned negative results.

He was subsequently arrested and formally charged with reckless driving causing death and serious injury under Thailand’s traffic and criminal laws, reported The Phuket News.

“We have already notified representatives of the Philippines Embassy regarding the fatality,” police said. “The investigation remains ongoing to establish the full sequence of events leading to this tragic crash.”

Officers continue to gather evidence and take statements from witnesses and other drivers involved.

Police have urged motorists to exercise extreme caution, particularly during the rainy season when roads are slippery and visibility can deteriorate quickly.

