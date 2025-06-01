Ukrainian tourist dies after rooftop fall in Phuket

Sudden rooftop fall sparks urgent questions about villa safety protocols

Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee14 minutes agoLast Updated: Sunday, June 1, 2025
83 1 minute read
Ukrainian tourist dies after rooftop fall in Phuket
Picture courtesy of Chalong Police

A Ukrainian tourist, 28 year old woman, tragically died after falling from a rooftop at a villa in Chalong, Phuket, in the early hours of yesterday, May 31. She succumbed to her injuries at Chalong Hospital.

Police were alerted at 5am about the incident. Officers from Chalong Police Station, led by Police Lieutenant Kriangkrai Daokrajai, visited the villa estate on Soi Sainamyen to investigate the scene.

Witnesses reported that the accident happened around 3.30am Veronika Kobzova, who had been drinking beer and was intoxicated, was seen walking along the edge of a rooftop swimming pool. She slipped and fell from the third floor into an alley beside the building.

Two women, Karina Zemliankina, a fellow Ukrainian, and her Thai friend Mesinya Kunasangkam, called for emergency help immediately. Kobzova was transported to Chalong Hospital, arriving at 4.02am, but was pronounced dead at 4.28am. Medical personnel suspect she passed away before reaching the hospital.

Related Articles
Ukrainian tourist dies after rooftop fall in Phuket | News by Thaiger
Picture courtesy of Chalong Police

At the time of the fall, she was wearing a cream-coloured shirt and a short skirt. Police noted that her injuries, particularly to her head and chin, were consistent with a fall from a significant height.

Kobzova’s boyfriend and friends present did not suspect any foul play. Her body was sent to Vachira Phuket Hospital for a post-mortem examination. Forensic officers will conduct a detailed examination of the scene, and the Ukrainian Embassy has been informed, reported The Phuket News.

Photo: Chalong Police

In similar news, a 44 year old man was discovered dead after falling from an abandoned building in Phuket’s Wichit district. Before the fall, he quarrelled with his wife and left the house on a motorcycle. Police are currently investigating the circumstances surrounding his death.

At 8.50 pm on April 12, Police Lieutenant Colonel Fonthip Kaewsaen, Deputy Inspector of Wichit Police Station, was alerted to the fatal fall at an abandoned building in Wichit subdistrict. She informed Police Colonel Somsak Thongkliang, the station’s superintendent, who promptly arrived to oversee the investigation.

Latest Thailand News
Bangkok taxi driver caught without licence demands fixed fare (video) Bangkok News

Bangkok taxi driver caught without licence demands fixed fare (video)

26 seconds ago
Ukrainian tourist dies after rooftop fall in Phuket Phuket News

Ukrainian tourist dies after rooftop fall in Phuket

14 minutes ago
Fire damages homes in Khlong Toei community, extinguished swiftly Bangkok News

Fire damages homes in Khlong Toei community, extinguished swiftly

26 minutes ago
Tragic road accident claims life on Highway 331 in Chachoengsao Road deaths

Tragic road accident claims life on Highway 331 in Chachoengsao

39 minutes ago
Tragic drowning of three young girls in Sisaket pond Thailand News

Tragic drowning of three young girls in Sisaket pond

55 minutes ago
28 provinces brace for heavy rain as Bangkok faces severe storms Thailand Weather Updates

28 provinces brace for heavy rain as Bangkok faces severe storms

1 hour ago
Abandoned macaques found in Thai forest, suspected for illegal sale Crime News

Abandoned macaques found in Thai forest, suspected for illegal sale

1 hour ago
Hostage crisis resolved in Phitsanulok; man detained after standoff Crime News

Hostage crisis resolved in Phitsanulok; man detained after standoff

2 hours ago
Buriram tyre technician arrested for selling meth to youths Crime News

Buriram tyre technician arrested for selling meth to youths

2 hours ago
Chinese man injured in Chon Buri shooting incident Crime News

Chinese man injured in Chon Buri shooting incident

2 hours ago
Rawai restaurant owner fumes after tourist poos outside Phuket News

Rawai restaurant owner fumes after tourist poos outside

20 hours ago
Phuket immigration boss hits back at UK drug claims Phuket News

Phuket immigration boss hits back at UK drug claims

20 hours ago
Dugong baby boom? Rare sea creatures spotted off Krabi coast Krabi News

Dugong baby boom? Rare sea creatures spotted off Krabi coast

21 hours ago
Nestlé sues ex-partners over Nescafé trademark breach Business News

Nestlé sues ex-partners over Nescafé trademark breach

21 hours ago
Tiger selfie turns savage: Indian tourist mauled in Phuket (video) Phuket News

Tiger selfie turns savage: Indian tourist mauled in Phuket (video)

21 hours ago
Krungsri forecast for Thailand economic growth cut to 2.1% Business News

Krungsri forecast for Thailand economic growth cut to 2.1%

22 hours ago
Pita Limjaroenrat&#8217;s political return sparks hope for &#8216;Orange Camp&#8217; Thailand News

Pita Limjaroenrat’s political return sparks hope for ‘Orange Camp’

23 hours ago
Pattaya firm hits back at ‘grey Chinese’ money claims Pattaya News

Pattaya firm hits back at ‘grey Chinese’ money claims

24 hours ago
Activist demands court ruling over energy minister appointment Thailand News

Activist demands court ruling over energy minister appointment

24 hours ago
TCC flags legal red flags in 13 Bangkok high-rises Bangkok News

TCC flags legal red flags in 13 Bangkok high-rises

1 day ago
Wanted Swiss expat dodges jail in shocking legal blunder Phuket News

Wanted Swiss expat dodges jail in shocking legal blunder

1 day ago
People&#8217;s Party MP slams 26.5 billion baht budget for inequality Bangkok News

People’s Party MP slams 26.5 billion baht budget for inequality

1 day ago
Paetongtarn rolls out 5 fixes to save Thai tourism Thailand News

Paetongtarn rolls out 5 fixes to save Thai tourism

1 day ago
Thailand faces heavy deluge as rain batters 39 provinces Thailand News

Thailand faces heavy deluge as rain batters 39 provinces

1 day ago
Air Cambodia relaunches Bangkok-Sihanoukville flights Thailand News

Air Cambodia relaunches Bangkok-Sihanoukville flights

2 days ago
Crime NewsPhuket NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee14 minutes agoLast Updated: Sunday, June 1, 2025
83 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Photo of Bright Choomanee

Bright Choomanee

With a degree in English from Srinakharinwirot University, Bright specializes in writing engaging content. Her interests vary greatly, including lifestyle, travel, and news. She enjoys watching series with her orange cat, Garfield, in her free time.

Related Articles

Wanted Swiss expat dodges jail in shocking legal blunder

Wanted Swiss expat dodges jail in shocking legal blunder

1 day ago
Phuket youths arrested for reckless beach gunfire (video)

Phuket youths arrested for reckless beach gunfire (video)

2 days ago
Waterspout hits near Phuket and Phang Nga, officials warn tourists

Waterspout hits near Phuket and Phang Nga, officials warn tourists

2 days ago
Austrian man arrested for cannabis theft in Phuket

Austrian man arrested for cannabis theft in Phuket

2 days ago
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x