Ukrainian tourist dies after rooftop fall in Phuket

A Ukrainian tourist, 28 year old woman, tragically died after falling from a rooftop at a villa in Chalong, Phuket, in the early hours of yesterday, May 31. She succumbed to her injuries at Chalong Hospital.

Police were alerted at 5am about the incident. Officers from Chalong Police Station, led by Police Lieutenant Kriangkrai Daokrajai, visited the villa estate on Soi Sainamyen to investigate the scene.

Witnesses reported that the accident happened around 3.30am Veronika Kobzova, who had been drinking beer and was intoxicated, was seen walking along the edge of a rooftop swimming pool. She slipped and fell from the third floor into an alley beside the building.

Two women, Karina Zemliankina, a fellow Ukrainian, and her Thai friend Mesinya Kunasangkam, called for emergency help immediately. Kobzova was transported to Chalong Hospital, arriving at 4.02am, but was pronounced dead at 4.28am. Medical personnel suspect she passed away before reaching the hospital.

At the time of the fall, she was wearing a cream-coloured shirt and a short skirt. Police noted that her injuries, particularly to her head and chin, were consistent with a fall from a significant height.

Kobzova’s boyfriend and friends present did not suspect any foul play. Her body was sent to Vachira Phuket Hospital for a post-mortem examination. Forensic officers will conduct a detailed examination of the scene, and the Ukrainian Embassy has been informed, reported The Phuket News.

In similar news, a 44 year old man was discovered dead after falling from an abandoned building in Phuket’s Wichit district. Before the fall, he quarrelled with his wife and left the house on a motorcycle. Police are currently investigating the circumstances surrounding his death.

At 8.50 pm on April 12, Police Lieutenant Colonel Fonthip Kaewsaen, Deputy Inspector of Wichit Police Station, was alerted to the fatal fall at an abandoned building in Wichit subdistrict. She informed Police Colonel Somsak Thongkliang, the station’s superintendent, who promptly arrived to oversee the investigation.