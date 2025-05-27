Bangkok restaurant criticised over misleading birthday promotion

A Japanese restaurant in Bangkok faces criticism after a customer’s dissatisfaction with a birthday promotion gained traction on social media. The incident was highlighted yesterday, May 26, by a well-known Thai consumer rights Facebook group.

The customer visited a popular à la carte Japanese restaurant, enticed by an online promotion offering a complimentary salmon rice cake for those celebrating their birthday. The promotional image portrayed an appealing dish featuring a neatly arranged rice cake topped with a generous portion of fresh salmon.

However, the customer’s experience did not match the advertisement. The served dish differed significantly from the promotional photo’s appearance and quality when presented with the birthday offer.

The customer expressed disappointment, stating that the dish was so underwhelming it almost brought them to tears.

“I saw a birthday promotion from a Japanese restaurant in Bangkok, which wasn’t a buffet, offering a free salmon rice cake. The promotional image looked beautiful and delicious, so I decided to give it a try.

“But when it arrived, what I received was the dish on the right. I felt like crying. I even posted a thank-you message on their Facebook page saying, ‘Thank you for the birthday cake, ’ but they deleted my comment and blocked me. I genuinely wanted to thank them, why wouldn’t they want other customers to see that?”

The post quickly attracted widespread attention, sparking numerous comments and debates online. While some users empathised with the customer’s dissatisfaction, opinions varied, reported Bangkok Post.

“It’s not that bad — a birthday gift is still a kind gesture.”

“It looks inedible, I’d be afraid of getting food poisoning.”

“That salmon looks like jelly.”

This incident has reignited discussions about the accuracy of advertising, consumer expectations, and corporate responsibility in promotional advertising.

In similar news, a woman’s online post about a seafood order gone wrong has stirred heated debate. After spending 200 baht on fresh salmon and 120 baht on steamed blue crab, she expressed frustration over the unexpectedly small portions. The vendor responded bluntly, stating this was their usual practice.