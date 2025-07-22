Bangkok delivery rider caught with Trump-themed ecstasy pills

Police in Chok Chai apprehended a 35 year old delivery rider at a checkpoint on Lat Phrao Road, Bangkok, on July 21. He was found in possession of 59 ecstasy pills, which bore the likeness of former US President Donald Trump.

The arrest of the suspect, Ekarin, also known as Diao, was part of a routine traffic and crime suppression operation led by Police Colonel Prontwee Somwong, with involvement from Police Colonel Phichai Wichaya and Lieutenant Sucheep Suksomnak, among others from Chok Chai traffic police.

Ekarin was stopped after attempting to evade police presence during the operation.

Upon searching, the officers discovered 59 ecstasy tablets and other items, leading to his arrest. Ekarin was then taken to the Chok Chai Police Station’s investigative unit, where an initial urine test indicated the presence of illegal substances.

Subsequent medical tests confirmed methamphetamine in his system.

During interrogation, Ekarin admitted to being a delivery rider and stated that the drugs were for personal use. He was charged with possession of a Category 1 narcotic (methamphetamine) without authorisation, operating a motorcycle under the influence of methamphetamine, and illegal consumption of methamphetamine.

The police are continuing their investigation and have handed Ekarin, along with the evidence, over to the investigative officers at Chok Chai Police Station for further legal action, reported KhaoSod.

In similar news, a 31 year old Japanese man was arrested by Thonglor police in Bangkok after he was allegedly caught with ecstasy at a shopping mall. Officers reportedly found four ecstasy pills in his possession.

The arrest took place around 2am on March 1 near a fourth-floor restroom in a building located in the Khlong Tan Nuea area of Watthana district. Police were alerted by a concerned resident who reported suspicious behaviour by a foreign man in the vicinity.

Acting on the tip-off, a team led by Police Colonel Pansa Amarapitak and Deputy Police Colonel Natthakit Jokkhoksung was deployed to the scene to investigate.