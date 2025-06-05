Nakhon Pathom police reshuffle after illegal nightclub raid

The chief of Nakhon Pathom Provincial Police ordered the transfer of five officers from Kamphaeng Saen Police Station following a raid that uncovered an illegal nightclub operating without a permit, drugs, and underage patrons.

On June 1, at around 1am, a special operations team from the Department of Provincial Administration inspected Rad Zone Chill Kamphaeng Saen, revealing its lack of a service establishment permit. Four patrons under the age of 20 and a quantity of illegal drugs were found on the premises.

As a result, the Nakhon Pathom Provincial Police issued an order to establish a fact-finding committee to ensure transparent and effective investigations.

According to sections 68 and 105 of the National Police Act 2565, and section 9(3) of the National Police Office regulations on assisting police officers, five officers yesterday, June 4, were reassigned to the Nakhon Pathom Provincial Police Operations Centre.

The officers affected include Police Colonel Pramote Phophan, Police Lieutenant Colonel Yotpong Panthu, Police Lieutenant Colonel Yothi Benjawan, acting Police Major Chaiwat Thongkonghan, and acting Police Major Khajorn Amornsiriphanit. They will perform duties as assigned by the deputy commander of the Nakhon Pathom Provincial Police (administration), reported KhaoSod.

To maintain the smooth operation of Nakhon Pathom Provincial Police and minimise any potential damage, several officers have been appointed to act in the vacated roles.

Police Colonel Watcharapath Kulrattakitivong, Police Captain Methasit Phuinongpho, Police Major Prateep Phongthaisong, and Police Captain Somsak Phukeo have been appointed as acting replacements in various capacities across the affected departments.

In similar news, in the early hours of March 23, around 3am, police in Nakhon Pathom’s Samphran district raided an unlicensed venue, uncovering 81 patrons who tested positive for illegal substances.

The operation, spearheaded by the Department of Provincial Administration, targeted a local hotspot known as Neon Pub after receiving tips about drug activity on the premises.