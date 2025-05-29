Flipped and lucky: Pattaya driver cheats death after horror smash

Pattaya’s highways turned into a crash scene yet again when a young driver’s reckless night ended with his car flipped upside down — and his life barely intact.

In the early hours of yesterday, May 28, a 27 year old man miraculously survived a high-speed collision that saw his car slam into a streetlight pole and land roof-up, wheels in the air, on Highway 36 in Nong Pla Lai, Bang Lamung district.

Police and rescue teams rushed to the scene at 3.06am after receiving reports of a serious crash on the Chon Buri-Rayong bypass.

Upon arrival, they discovered the wreckage of the overturned vehicle and its driver, Wuttinan Khantasen, injured but still conscious.

According to Wuttinan, he had been driving home from Rayong to Takian Tia fatigue got the better of him, he told officers.

“I suddenly lost awareness and must have fallen asleep near the U-turn.”

The car reportedly veered off the road and ploughed into a streetlight pole with enough force to uproot it, before flipping completely. Despite the dramatic impact, Wuttinan managed to escape without life-threatening injuries.

Rescue workers administered first aid at the scene and transported him to Pattaya Patamakhun Hospital for further treatment, reported Pattaya Mail.

The crash is yet another cautionary tale for drivers navigating Pattaya’s busy road network, especially in the late-night and early morning hours when fatigue and distraction are all too common. Highway 36, a major route connecting Chon Buri and Rayong, is often used by commuters, logistics vehicles, and late-night motorists.

While Wuttinan may count himself lucky to be alive, not everyone is as fortunate when focus slips or speeds creep up. The wrecked streetlight and mangled car serve as stark reminders of what can happen in the blink of an eye.

Police are continuing to investigate the incident, though preliminary assessments suggest no other vehicles were involved.

As the holiday season draws more drivers into and out of Pattaya, authorities are urging motorists, residents, tourists, and visitors alike, to stay alert, avoid fatigue, and stick to safe speeds. A moment’s lapse can turn a night-time drive into a life-changing disaster.