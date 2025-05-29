Flipped and lucky: Pattaya driver cheats death after horror smash

Man survives high-speed crash on highway in Bang Lamung

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal47 minutes agoLast Updated: Thursday, May 29, 2025
149 1 minute read
Flipped and lucky: Pattaya driver cheats death after horror smash
Pictures courtesy of Pattaya Mail

Pattaya’s highways turned into a crash scene yet again when a young driver’s reckless night ended with his car flipped upside down — and his life barely intact.

In the early hours of yesterday, May 28, a 27 year old man miraculously survived a high-speed collision that saw his car slam into a streetlight pole and land roof-up, wheels in the air, on Highway 36 in Nong Pla Lai, Bang Lamung district.

Police and rescue teams rushed to the scene at 3.06am after receiving reports of a serious crash on the Chon Buri-Rayong bypass.

Upon arrival, they discovered the wreckage of the overturned vehicle and its driver, Wuttinan Khantasen, injured but still conscious.

Related Articles

Flipped and lucky: Pattaya driver cheats death after horror smash | News by Thaiger

According to Wuttinan, he had been driving home from Rayong to Takian Tia fatigue got the better of him, he told officers.

“I suddenly lost awareness and must have fallen asleep near the U-turn.”

The car reportedly veered off the road and ploughed into a streetlight pole with enough force to uproot it, before flipping completely. Despite the dramatic impact, Wuttinan managed to escape without life-threatening injuries.

Rescue workers administered first aid at the scene and transported him to Pattaya Patamakhun Hospital for further treatment, reported Pattaya Mail.

The crash is yet another cautionary tale for drivers navigating Pattaya’s busy road network, especially in the late-night and early morning hours when fatigue and distraction are all too common. Highway 36, a major route connecting Chon Buri and Rayong, is often used by commuters, logistics vehicles, and late-night motorists.

While Wuttinan may count himself lucky to be alive, not everyone is as fortunate when focus slips or speeds creep up. The wrecked streetlight and mangled car serve as stark reminders of what can happen in the blink of an eye.

Police are continuing to investigate the incident, though preliminary assessments suggest no other vehicles were involved.

As the holiday season draws more drivers into and out of Pattaya, authorities are urging motorists, residents, tourists, and visitors alike, to stay alert, avoid fatigue, and stick to safe speeds. A moment’s lapse can turn a night-time drive into a life-changing disaster.

Latest Thailand News
Gunfire injures four at Narathiwat anti-drug event (video) South Thailand News

Gunfire injures four at Narathiwat anti-drug event (video)

4 minutes ago
Thai app-based delivery rider steals gemstone rings to buy Yaba Thailand News

Thai app-based delivery rider steals gemstone rings to buy Yaba

16 minutes ago
Delivery rider attacked near Bangkok taxi stand (video) Bangkok News

Delivery rider attacked near Bangkok taxi stand (video)

25 minutes ago
Royal first: Thai king blesses historic LGBTQ+ wedding at palace Thailand News

Royal first: Thai king blesses historic LGBTQ+ wedding at palace

31 minutes ago
Police apprehend burglary suspect Mr Nobody in Bangkok Bangkok News

Police apprehend burglary suspect Mr Nobody in Bangkok

41 minutes ago
Flipped and lucky: Pattaya driver cheats death after horror smash Pattaya News

Flipped and lucky: Pattaya driver cheats death after horror smash

47 minutes ago
Major e-cigarette dealer in Thailand caught, 50 million baht assets seized Bangkok News

Major e-cigarette dealer in Thailand caught, 50 million baht assets seized

54 minutes ago
Deputy minister hits back at Senate vote scandal claims Thailand News

Deputy minister hits back at Senate vote scandal claims

1 hour ago
Thai man claims fatal shooting of wife in Sa Kaeo as accident Thailand News

Thai man claims fatal shooting of wife in Sa Kaeo as accident

1 hour ago
NBTC seeks detailed analysis on digital TV future in 60 days Business News

NBTC seeks detailed analysis on digital TV future in 60 days

2 hours ago
Fifteen women arrested in Bangkok raid on prostitution charges Bangkok News

Fifteen women arrested in Bangkok raid on prostitution charges

3 hours ago
Thai commerce ministry unveils 10 policies to boost exports Thailand News

Thai commerce ministry unveils 10 policies to boost exports

3 hours ago
Thailand crackdowns on illegal green oil use in fishing industry Crime News

Thailand crackdowns on illegal green oil use in fishing industry

3 hours ago
Boom to boon: Thailand and US launch elite landmine-clearing hub Thailand News

Boom to boon: Thailand and US launch elite landmine-clearing hub

3 hours ago
Red hair skull found in Chachoengsao linked to missing Pattaya woman Thailand News

Red hair skull found in Chachoengsao linked to missing Pattaya woman

3 hours ago
Class dismissed? Refugee children face hunger as aid dries up Thailand News

Class dismissed? Refugee children face hunger as aid dries up

3 hours ago
Motorcyclist dies in Ayutthaya crash due to rainy conditions Road deaths

Motorcyclist dies in Ayutthaya crash due to rainy conditions

3 hours ago
Crystal-clear police drug raids in Phuket leave dealers on ice Phuket News

Crystal-clear police drug raids in Phuket leave dealers on ice

4 hours ago
Thai PM proposes 3.78 trillion baht budget amid opposition criticism Thailand News

Thai PM proposes 3.78 trillion baht budget amid opposition criticism

4 hours ago
Concrete panels fall from Pattaya condo, injuring Australian man Pattaya News

Concrete panels fall from Pattaya condo, injuring Australian man

4 hours ago
Bangkok gets a 10-lane monster road to crush traffic chaos Bangkok News

Bangkok gets a 10-lane monster road to crush traffic chaos

4 hours ago
Father fatally shoots son in Lop Buri self-defence incident Crime News

Father fatally shoots son in Lop Buri self-defence incident

4 hours ago
Baht off! Bangkok Bank shuts the door on tourist accounts Bangkok News

Baht off! Bangkok Bank shuts the door on tourist accounts

5 hours ago
Fire sparks chaos at Pattaya condo in dead of night Pattaya News

Fire sparks chaos at Pattaya condo in dead of night

5 hours ago
Thai and cry: Missing Dane dies in Bangkok police cell after meltdown Bangkok News

Thai and cry: Missing Dane dies in Bangkok police cell after meltdown

5 hours ago
Crime NewsPattaya NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal47 minutes agoLast Updated: Thursday, May 29, 2025
149 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.

Related Articles

Pattaya condo bust: Chinese man arrested for fake scam

Pattaya condo bust: Chinese man arrested for fake scam

22 hours ago
Pattaya condo tragedy: Swiss man devastated by partner’s suicide

Pattaya condo tragedy: Swiss man devastated by partner’s suicide

22 hours ago
Aussie brothers banged up after brawl in Sin City, Pattaya (video)

Aussie brothers banged up after brawl in Sin City, Pattaya (video)

1 day ago
Pattaya cannabis shop vandalised by American tourist

Pattaya cannabis shop vandalised by American tourist

1 day ago
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x