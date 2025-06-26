Pattaya takes to the streets in World Drug Day march

Deputy district chief highlighted World Drug Day's significance, marked since 1987

Thursday, June 26, 2025
Pattaya takes to the streets in World Drug Day march
In a powerful show of unity, Pattaya took to the streets today to mark World Drug Day with a major anti-drug campaign march.

Led by Bang Lamung District Chief Patcharapat Srithanyanon, the event along Pattaya Beach Road, in front of Central Pattaya Shopping Mall, attracted participants from all walks of life, united in the battle against drug abuse.

The march, which was part of the Building Thai Strength, Stopping the Drug Threat campaign, aimed to raise awareness about the ongoing drug issue and galvanise community efforts to combat the crisis.

Senior Deputy District Chief Wanchai Wannaphrom reminded the crowd of the significance of World Drug Day, noting that the United Nations General Assembly officially designated June 26 as the day to combat drug abuse in 1987. Since then, Thailand has committed to raising awareness and taking action, joining the global effort to highlight the dangers of drugs.

“This event is not just a march but a call for action,” said Patcharapat. “The fight against drugs requires collaboration from all sectors — government agencies, private organisations, and local communities. We are stronger when we stand united.”

The event saw a strong turnout from government agencies, private organisations, and local community groups, all coming together to raise awareness and support the fight against drugs. Organised by the Bang Lamung District Narcotics Prevention and Suppression Operations Centre, the campaign’s goal was clear: to increase public understanding of the harm caused by drugs and encourage collective action to combat the issue.

The 2025 campaign focused not only on raising awareness but also on galvanising local communities to become active participants in the fight against the drug epidemic. Volunteers, educators, and community leaders were on hand to distribute informational materials and answer questions from the public, reported The Pattaya News.

As Thailand continues its commitment to tackling drug abuse, events like these serve as a reminder of the importance of unity and collective action. The march along Pattaya Beach Road was just one of many efforts across the nation aimed at eradicating drugs and promoting a safer, healthier future for all.

