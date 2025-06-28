Drug den blitz: Bang Lamung cops bust bamboo hideout

Bang Lamung officials stormed a notorious bamboo hideout, rounding up suspected drug users in a sweeping crackdown.

Yesterday, June 27 at 5pm, Bang Lamung District Chief Patcharapat Sritanyanon led a coordinated operation targeting a known drug hotspot in Village 1, Khao Mai Kaew subdistrict. The mission, aimed at choking off local drug networks, was carried out under the supervision of Wanchai Wannaphrom, Head of the District Administrative Group, Chief Security Officer Nathaphop Yomjinda, and Khamphrai Laosaen, an administrative officer.

The operation was reinforced by Bang Lamung Territorial Defence Volunteers, determined to send a message that drug activity would no longer be tolerated.

Officials were acting on a steady stream of complaints from concerned residents who had witnessed youths frequenting the area to buy and use drugs. Armed with this intelligence, officers mapped out three locations believed to be at the heart of the illicit trade.

The first target, a ramshackle collection of five zinc-roofed shacks hidden in a bamboo grove, yielded four suspects caught with drug paraphernalia. Officers meticulously searched the makeshift dwellings, seizing evidence to support charges.

The second raid unfolded in an alley in Thong Mueang Village. As soon as the team arrived, suspects bolted in all directions, triggering a chaotic foot chase. After a determined pursuit, officers managed to detain eight suspects. A search of the alley revealed plastic zip-lock bags, lighters, and traces of narcotics—evidence of the area’s role as a hub for drug use.

In total, 12 tested positive for drug consumption and were taken into custody, reported The Pattaya News.

Officials confirmed that all detainees were documented before being sent for rehabilitation programmes aimed at breaking the cycle of addiction.

“This operation is part of a broader initiative to eradicate drugs in our communities and protect public safety,” officials said.

Residents are being urged to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity to the Damrongdhama Centre or via the 24-hour hotline 1567.