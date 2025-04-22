Decomposed body of Thai man found in abandoned Phuket building

Picture courtesy of Kathu Police

In Phuket, Kathu Police are currently investigating the discovery of a decomposed body in an abandoned building at Billion Plaza, Moo 1, Kathu, found yesterday, April 21.

Police were alerted to the scene around 5.40pm, joined by a forensic doctor from Vachira Phuket Hospital and rescue workers from the Kusoldharm Phuket Foundation. The body, identified as a Thai male, approximately 40 years old, had a distinctive Hanuman tattoo on his back.

No identification documents were found with the deceased, who is believed to have been in the location for about seven days.

There were no signs of struggle or foul play discovered at the site. Residents in the area informed police that the man was thought to be homeless, possibly dealing with mental health issues, and had been residing in the abandoned building for around two months, reported The Phuket News.

Initial investigations indicate that the man might have succumbed to a chronic illness. The body has been sent to Vachira Phuket Hospital for a medical examination to ascertain the exact cause of death.

In similar news, a 40 year old Chinese tourist, who held a Thailand Privilege Card visa, was found dead on Yin Yom Beach in South Pattaya on the morning of April 5. His body was discovered face down behind a hotel, showing visible injuries to the forehead and neck.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Saijai Khamjulla from Pattaya City Police Station received the report at around 7.30am. The man, dressed in a white T-shirt and jeans, had a fractured right eye socket and was bleeding from his nose, according to preliminary observations.

A medical examiner estimated the time of death to be between six and 12 hours before the discovery. At the scene, officers found a mobile phone and a single slipper nearby. The man also had his passport and a bank passbook containing 60,000 baht (US$1,740) on him.

