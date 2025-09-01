Police find woman’s decomposed body in Uthai Thani townhouse

Yesterday, August 31, at 2.50pm, Police Lieutenant Rangsit Sawangnet, an investigator at Mueang Uthai Thani Police Station, responded to a report of a body in a two-storey townhouse in Mueang district, Uthai Thani province.

Accompanied by rescue volunteers and a doctor from Uthai Thani Hospital, they arrived at the scene, which was the residence of 59 year old Supatra, whose surname is withheld. She lived alone in the house.

The townhouse’s ground floor door was locked, but a foul odour emanated from within. Officials requested the help of relatives to open the door.

Upon entry, they found the body of Supatra near the entrance of the ground floor. Her body was in an advanced state of decomposition, and it was estimated she had been deceased for four days.

Initial investigations revealed no signs of weapons or sharp objects having been used on the deceased. Medical professionals estimated that the death occurred two to four days prior. Nonetheless, the body will be sent for an autopsy to determine the cause of death, reported KhaoSod.

A neighbour, who owns a local shop, mentioned that Supatra frequently purchased white liquor from them. However, she had not been seen for the last four days, leading the neighbour to assume that her relatives might have taken her on a trip. It was only later that they discovered she had died alone in her home.

