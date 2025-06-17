Orchard owner electrocuted by high-voltage wire in Chanthaburi

Power line turns routine pruning into fatal disaster

A tragic incident occurred yesterday when a 28 year old orchard owner was electrocuted by a 22,000-volt high-voltage wire while trimming a durian tree in Chanthaburi province. The recovery of his body from the 6-metre-high tree was challenging for rescue teams.

Police Colonel Pramote Kongnantha and rescue officials from the Sawang Katanyu Dhammasathan Association investigated the accident yesterday, June 16, in Mueang Chanthaburi district. They found Nuttanun’s body entangled in the branches of a durian tree, with an aluminium ladder leaning against the tree near power lines. The electricity supply was cut off before the team ascended to inspect the scene.

Initial findings showed severe burns on Nuttanun’s arms, legs, and body, especially around the head where burnt hair was found tangled with the branches. The case officer assigned the rescue team to lower the body, a task complicated by the location. They used ladders and ropes to carefully lower Nuttanun’s body step by step.

At the scene, there was a burnt aluminium pruning hook measuring about 4 metres and a saw under the tree. These items were documented as evidence by officials.

Nuttanun’s sister shared that earlier in the day, they had been spraying pesticides in their orchard. Around 2pm, they parted ways to continue working in different areas.

Concern arose around 7pm when Nuttanun failed to return home. Their mother, worried about his absence, went to the orchard and discovered his lifeless body in the tree.

Overwhelmed, she fainted and later called for help from family, relatives, and neighbours, who then contacted rescue services, but it was too late as he had already passed away, reported KhaoSod.

Preliminary investigations suggest Nuttanun may have used the aluminium ladder to prune branches near the high-voltage power line, resulting in his electrocution. Further investigations are ongoing to confirm the exact cause of death. The body has been sent to Mueang Chanthaburi Hospital for a detailed autopsy.

Bright Choomanee
