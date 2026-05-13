Thai woman flees detention and abuse by police boyfriend

A Nakhon Ratchasima police officer admitted to using drugs and abusing his girlfriend by attacking her, forcing her to take crystal meth, and distributing her explicit images online.

The suspect, identified only as 30 year old Police Sergeant Man, reported himself to the Nakhon Ratchasima Provincial Police Office after allegations were filed by his girlfriend, 28 year old Nueng. The woman also sought assistance from the Paveena Foundation for Children and Women.

According to ThaiRath, the accused officer confessed to his wrongdoings, but police have not yet formally announced charges or disciplinary action against the officer because investigators are still gathering evidence.

Officers also planned to question the victim further, but reported that she remains traumatised and is not yet ready to provide additional details to investigators.

Nueng told the foundation that she worked as a practical nurse in Nakhon Ratchasima and met the officer through a dating application. The pair had reportedly been in a relationship for around five months before the abuse began.

She claimed the officer regularly became violent after using crystal meth. The most serious incident reportedly occurred recently and led her to seek help from police and support organisations.

According to Nueng, the suspect forcibly removed her clothing and detained her inside his accommodation for four days and three nights. During that period, the officer assaulted her repeatedly and placed a plastic bag over her head.

Nueng also alleged that the officer forced her to consume crystal meth before continuing the abuse. Although she eventually escaped, she said the incident severely affected her mental health and daily life.

She added that she resigned from her job after the policeman distributed her explicit photographs online. She continues to live in fear because the officer threatened to kill her after she escaped.

Nakhon Ratchasima Provincial Police commander Sirichai Srichaipanya told ThaiRath that Mueang Nakhon Ratchasima Police Station, where the suspect works, is conducting an internal investigation and would proceed according to police regulations and Thai law.

The commander stated that the victim would receive justice and insisted no special treatment would be given to the suspect, regardless of his position in the police force.

Paveena Hongsakul, founder of the Paveena Foundation for Children and Women, said Nueng remains too frightened to return to Nakhon Ratchasima. The foundation is continuing to support her mental health recovery and monitor legal proceedings in the case.