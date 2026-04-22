Woman says fake police officer ex-boyfriend stole gold from safe

A single mother sought help from a social justice organisation yesterday, April 21, after accusing her former boyfriend of posing as a police officer, borrowing money from her, and stealing gold and cash from her safe.

The woman, 39 year old Waraporn, met Ekaphop Lueangprasert, founder of the Sai Mai Tong Rod organisation in Bangkok, yesterday. She accused her ex-partner, 42 year old Thongchai, of pretending to be a police lieutenant during their year-long relationship.

She met the man through Facebook in early 2024, and later lived together. He claimed he had served as a royal guard with the rank of lieutenant before joining the police as “Lieutenant Pop” at Khan Na Yao Police Station’s narcotics unit.

He often wore police uniforms and once brought her to Khan Na Yao Police Station, telling her to wait in the car while he went inside, which led her to believe he was a real officer.

About four months into the relationship, he claimed he had been assigned to follow a superintendent at Metropolitan Police Division 2 and that his account had been frozen after the officer used it to receive drug money.

He then borrowed money from her several times, totalling about 30,000 to 40,000 baht.

Waraporn also accused him of pointing a gun at her head during an argument, physically assaulting her and keeping drugs in his bag.

Her suspicions grew after a police officer dating her friend noticed irregularities in the uniform and found no officer named Lieutenant Pop in police records. Even so, the relationship continued for another four to five months.

She later discovered that gold jewellery stored in her safe had disappeared, including necklaces, rings, a bracelet, a child’s anklet and gold-framed amulets, along with 3,000 baht in cash. In their place were three fake gold necklaces she had never seen before.

Thairath reported that when confronted, the man denied any involvement and said he did not know the safe code. She suspected him because they lived there alone, and the code was written in a notebook beside the bed.

She filed a complaint at Huai Khwang Police Station on December 29 last year and brought him with her while he was wearing a police uniform. Police did not pursue theft charges, citing insufficient evidence.

Police later confirmed he was not an officer and searched their room, where they found one replica gun and one homemade firearm. She said she did not know whether any further case followed, but he was released the same day.

After ending the relationship, she turned to the Sai Mai Tong Rod page as investigations into the gold case had made no progress. She also alleged that he continued trying to contact her, photographed her car and room, and still presents himself as a police officer on TikTok.

Ekaphop said the case had shown no progress after five months and that he would coordinate with Huai Khwang Police Station to follow up on the suspect and the missing property.

He also plans to contact Khan Na Yao Police Station to examine the impersonation claim and whether any officers allowed him access to the station.

Similarly, police arrested a fake policewoman at Mor Chit Bus Terminal 2 in Bangkok after she swindled 400,000 baht from a Thai man and fled arrest to marry a soldier. She allegedly used a fake document to convince the victim she was pregnant and demand money.