Uthai Thani locals flock to ancient tree for lottery luck

As the lottery draw approaches, residents in Uthai Thani’s Mueang district have flocked to seek lucky numbers from a century-old Takian tree. It is believed that 12 spirit guardians, known as Mae Takian, reside within the tree, offering fortune to visitors.

Located in Ban Huai Rang, Village 2, Rabam subdistrict, the revered Takian tree stands by a busy road, drawing attention from those who believe in its mystical powers. The tree, over a century old with a girth requiring five to six people to encircle it, is believed to be home to 12 Mae Takian spirits. Some locals claim to have seen women dressed in traditional Thai attire either sitting on its branches or standing nearby, both during the day and at night. Such stories have circulated in the community, sparking the curiosity of many.

One local reportedly struck it big after seeking blessings from the tree, prompting them to establish a shrine in honour of the Mae Takian. This practice has grown in popularity, with many residents bringing offerings and Thai traditional dresses to hang at the shrine. Those who find fortune often return to express gratitude, sometimes hiring traditional dancers to perform at the site. Despite previous requests to move the tree to a temple, no one has dared to proceed, given its deep-rooted presence in the community.

In anticipation of the upcoming lottery draw, locals are not missing the chance to interpret signs. They have noted numbers seen on incense sticks and at the shrine, including 877 and 277, while the numbers 187 and 360 appeared on incense smoke. These numbers will be used by residents in their lottery bets for the forthcoming draw, reported KhaoSod.

In similar news, residents in Ang Thong province have found an unusual source of lottery luck—numbers from casket lids. Many claim success using two- and three-digit numbers linked to the completion date and time of the caskets, including those finished on March 12.

At a funeral service shop in Saeng Ha district, a 39 year old woman crafts and decorates caskets. She explains that after finishing each casket, she prays for the deceased before inscribing the completion details on the lid.