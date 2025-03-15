Uthai Thani locals flock to ancient tree for lottery luck

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal3 hours agoLast Updated: Saturday, March 15, 2025
100 1 minute read
Uthai Thani locals flock to ancient tree for lottery luck
Pictures courtesy of KhaoSod

As the lottery draw approaches, residents in Uthai Thani’s Mueang district have flocked to seek lucky numbers from a century-old Takian tree. It is believed that 12 spirit guardians, known as Mae Takian, reside within the tree, offering fortune to visitors.

Located in Ban Huai Rang, Village 2, Rabam subdistrict, the revered Takian tree stands by a busy road, drawing attention from those who believe in its mystical powers. The tree, over a century old with a girth requiring five to six people to encircle it, is believed to be home to 12 Mae Takian spirits. Some locals claim to have seen women dressed in traditional Thai attire either sitting on its branches or standing nearby, both during the day and at night. Such stories have circulated in the community, sparking the curiosity of many.

Uthai Thani locals flock to ancient tree for lottery luck | News by Thaiger

One local reportedly struck it big after seeking blessings from the tree, prompting them to establish a shrine in honour of the Mae Takian. This practice has grown in popularity, with many residents bringing offerings and Thai traditional dresses to hang at the shrine. Those who find fortune often return to express gratitude, sometimes hiring traditional dancers to perform at the site. Despite previous requests to move the tree to a temple, no one has dared to proceed, given its deep-rooted presence in the community.

Related Articles

Uthai Thani locals flock to ancient tree for lottery luck | News by Thaiger

In anticipation of the upcoming lottery draw, locals are not missing the chance to interpret signs. They have noted numbers seen on incense sticks and at the shrine, including 877 and 277, while the numbers 187 and 360 appeared on incense smoke. These numbers will be used by residents in their lottery bets for the forthcoming draw, reported KhaoSod.

In similar news, residents in Ang Thong province have found an unusual source of lottery luck—numbers from casket lids. Many claim success using two- and three-digit numbers linked to the completion date and time of the caskets, including those finished on March 12.

At a funeral service shop in Saeng Ha district, a 39 year old woman crafts and decorates caskets. She explains that after finishing each casket, she prays for the deceased before inscribing the completion details on the lid.

Latest Thailand News
Thailand tourism surges with visa-free policy, Phuket leads Phuket News

Thailand tourism surges with visa-free policy, Phuket leads

2 hours ago
Rubber plantation worker shot dead in Nakhon Si Thammarat Thailand News

Rubber plantation worker shot dead in Nakhon Si Thammarat

2 hours ago
Uthai Thani locals flock to ancient tree for lottery luck Thailand News

Uthai Thani locals flock to ancient tree for lottery luck

3 hours ago
Indian tourists held over alleged assault at Koh Phangan party Thailand News

Indian tourists held over alleged assault at Koh Phangan party

3 hours ago
Thai man drowns on shellfish trip in Samut Songkhram canal Thailand News

Thai man drowns on shellfish trip in Samut Songkhram canal

3 hours ago
Ayutthaya hermitage draws crowds for blessings, lucky numbers Thailand News

Ayutthaya hermitage draws crowds for blessings, lucky numbers

3 hours ago
Pattaya shooting range noise reduced, but residents uneasy Pattaya News

Pattaya shooting range noise reduced, but residents uneasy

4 hours ago
Ex-finance minister exposes Phuket police extortion Phuket News

Ex-finance minister exposes Phuket police extortion

4 hours ago
PM Paetongtarn prepares for Bhutan visit to boost trade Thailand News

PM Paetongtarn prepares for Bhutan visit to boost trade

5 hours ago
Songkran to boost Thailand’s tourism by 26.5 billion baht Thailand News

Songkran to boost Thailand’s tourism by 26.5 billion baht

5 hours ago
Phuket leads Thailand’s push for sustainable tourism Phuket News

Phuket leads Thailand’s push for sustainable tourism

6 hours ago
Teen stabbed in Pattaya over motorcycle exhaust dispute Pattaya News

Teen stabbed in Pattaya over motorcycle exhaust dispute

6 hours ago
Horror on Rama II: Bridge collapse kills 5, injures 20 Bangkok News

Horror on Rama II: Bridge collapse kills 5, injures 20

6 hours ago
&#8216;Mum on the run&#8217; feared dead after shocking Thai prison video Thailand News

‘Mum on the run’ feared dead after shocking Thai prison video

7 hours ago
Thailand braces for summer storms and temperature drop Bangkok News

Thailand braces for summer storms and temperature drop

8 hours ago
Thai woman rewards honest collector with job after cash return Thailand News

Thai woman rewards honest collector with job after cash return

1 day ago
Thailand’s tourism target at risk amid competition, safety fears Thailand News

Thailand’s tourism target at risk amid competition, safety fears

1 day ago
Man arrested in Bangkok after alleged molestation in Phayao Bangkok News

Man arrested in Bangkok after alleged molestation in Phayao

1 day ago
Thailand confident FTA with EU will be finalised by year-end Thailand News

Thailand confident FTA with EU will be finalised by year-end

1 day ago
Narathiwat Court sentences 7 men for assault on 12 year old girl Thailand News

Narathiwat Court sentences 7 men for assault on 12 year old girl

1 day ago
Womanising airport director grounded by wife&#8217;s adultery complaint Thailand News

Womanising airport director grounded by wife’s adultery complaint

1 day ago
EU blasts Thailand over Uyghur deportations and lese-majeste Thailand News

EU blasts Thailand over Uyghur deportations and lese-majeste

1 day ago
Get snappy: Rare Siamese crocodile sunbathes in style (video) Thailand News

Get snappy: Rare Siamese crocodile sunbathes in style (video)

1 day ago
No freedom at Freedom Beach: Land dispute sparks Phuket showdown Phuket News

No freedom at Freedom Beach: Land dispute sparks Phuket showdown

1 day ago
Thai woman dies after reconciling with husband over mistress Thailand News

Thai woman dies after reconciling with husband over mistress

1 day ago
Northern Thailand NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal3 hours agoLast Updated: Saturday, March 15, 2025
100 1 minute read
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.

Related Articles

Indian tourists held over alleged assault at Koh Phangan party

Indian tourists held over alleged assault at Koh Phangan party

3 hours ago
Thai man drowns on shellfish trip in Samut Songkhram canal

Thai man drowns on shellfish trip in Samut Songkhram canal

3 hours ago
Ayutthaya hermitage draws crowds for blessings, lucky numbers

Ayutthaya hermitage draws crowds for blessings, lucky numbers

3 hours ago
Pattaya shooting range noise reduced, but residents uneasy

Pattaya shooting range noise reduced, but residents uneasy

4 hours ago