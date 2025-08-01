Dad killed in Uthai Thani crash seeking missing daughter

Heartbreaking end as desperate search mission crashes violently into roadside utility pole

Pictures courtesy of KhaoSod

A frantic father’s desperate search for his missing teenage daughter ended in heartbreak late yesterday, after he and his companion died when their pickup truck crashed into a utility pole in Uthai Thani province.

Police in Lan Sak district received a distressing report at around 10.30pm yesterday, July 31, that a white Toyota pickup truck had flipped onto its roof in a horrific accident at Ban Pang Mai Phai, Village 4, Rabam subdistrict. Officers and rescue teams swiftly arrived, only to find two men already dead inside the badly damaged vehicle.

The driver was identified as 62 year old Somporn, the father of the missing girl. His companion, 31 year old Pairoj, was found lifeless in the passenger seat. Both victims sustained fatal injuries from the severe impact.

Village Headman Narongdet Thanyacharoen, who lives close to the accident scene, recalled hearing the vehicle approach at high speed just moments before tragedy struck.

“I heard the pickup coming very fast down the road, then there was the loud screech of brakes. Seconds later, a huge bang echoed, and I knew immediately something terrible had happened.”

Narongdet rushed to the scene, hoping to help, but the victims were trapped in the wreckage, forcing him to urgently call police and rescue personnel.

Investigators believe Somporn had been frantically searching local roads in hopes of finding his 13 year old daughter, who had been reported missing earlier that day. Accompanied by Pairoj, the men had set off on a desperate mission, which ended tragically when an unexpected obstacle reportedly forced Somporn to brake suddenly. The pickup lost control, rolled violently, and slammed into the roadside power pole.

Police are continuing to investigate the exact circumstances that led to the crash, though initial findings suggest a sudden obstruction may have played a key role. No additional witnesses have come forward, and the exact whereabouts of Somporn’s daughter remain unclear, reported KhaoSod.

The local community has expressed deep sadness and shock over the tragedy, with neighbours calling the incident “heartbreaking.”

One villager commented, “It’s devastating. He was just doing what any parent would do—searching desperately for his child.”

As police continue piecing together the final moments leading up to the crash, residents of Ban Pang Mai Phai mourn the loss of two lives, while the urgent search for the missing girl continues.

