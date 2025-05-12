Tragic head-on collision in Uthai Thani claims one life

At 4am today, May 12, Police Lieutenant Colonel Suriyan Sutthinithikornkul of Huai Khot Police Station in Uthai Thani province was notified about a head-on collision on the Ban Thung Sali–Ban Chum Thahan road in Moo 7, Suk Thueai subdistrict, Huai Khot district, Uthai Thani province.

The accident resulted in one fatality and another person trapped inside a vehicle. The police coordinated with Huai Khot Hospital to dispatch emergency responders, including Chatmongkol Suwanseth, a member of the Uthai Thani Public Disaster Relief Club, equipped with hydraulic rescue tools, along with Uthai Thani rescue workers from the Nong Chang unit, to the scene near the Suk Thueai-Ban Chum Thahan administrative office.

At the site, a Suzuki pickup truck with a Nakhon Sawan licence plate was found. In the front passenger seat, Namchai, whose surname is withheld, was in pain and required assistance from the rescue team, who used hydraulic tools to free him.

The emergency services then worked to extricate the body of Wanwisa, whose surname is also withheld. She was the driver and Namchai’s wife, tragically trapped and deceased at the steering wheel.

Both were air conditioning technicians returning from Nakhon Sawan to their home. The front of their vehicle was severely damaged.

The other vehicle involved was a Nissan pickup truck with a Uthai Thani licence plate, driven by Akom, the head of Kokkhuai subdistrict, Ban Rai district, Uthai Thani. Akom, who was also injured, was taken to Huai Khot Hospital by a bystander before the police arrived, reported KhaoSod.

The collision occurred while Wanwisa was driving with her husband, Namchai, returning from a repair job in Nakhon Sawan. Akom, en route to an early morning market, lost control of his vehicle, causing it to cross lanes and collide head-on with Wanwisa’s pickup truck, leading to the fatal incident.

