Pathum Thani garbage collector finds baby in rubbish bag

Heartbreaking discovery sparks urgent hunt for answers

Bright Choomanee
Thursday, August 14, 2025
707 1 minute read
Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

A garbage collector in Pathum Thani was shocked to discover the body of a baby boy, still attached to an umbilical cord and placenta, while emptying a black rubbish bag into a truck. Police are investigating to locate the child’s parents and have sent the body for an autopsy.

At 3.20am today, August 14, Police Lieutenant Colonel Wanichakorn Lekdee, an investigator at Pratunam Chulalongkorn Police Station, received a report of an infant’s body found in a garbage truck on Rangsit-Nakhon Nayok 20 Road, Prachathipat subdistrict, Thanyaburi district, Pathum Thani province. He proceeded to the scene with a team of detectives and volunteers from the Ruamkatanyu Foundation.

At the site, a Bangkok-registered garbage truck was parked, with the infant’s body discovered at the back. The approximately one-month-old male infant had no visible injuries.

 

The umbilical cord and placenta were still attached. A black bag containing what appeared to be blood-stained cotton was also found and kept as evidence.

Kaew Tin, a 45 year old Myanmar national working as a garbage collector, recounted that he was emptying trash when the baby emerged from the black bag, causing him shock. He then informed the driver about the deceased infant. Garbage collection occurred every other day, and he was startled by the discovery.

Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

The garbage truck driver stated that while following the scheduled collection, he noticed his colleague hesitated to continue. The colleague then informed him about the infant’s body in the truck, which appeared to be a newborn due to the attached umbilical cord, reported KhaoSod.

Police are investigating to identify and prosecute the parents according to the law. The infant’s body has been handed over to Ruamkatanyu Foundation volunteers and taken for a preliminary autopsy at Thammasat University Hospital, Rangsit Centre, to ascertain the cause of death.

