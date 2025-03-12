Uthai Thani housekeeper loses 12 lottery tickets, seeks public help

A housekeeper in Uthai Thani is desperately appealing for help after losing 12 lottery tickets, just a day after celebrating her birthday. What was meant to be a stroke of luck has turned into a nightmare, leaving her hoping for a miracle.

Yesterday, March 11, 46 year old Vilairat Wichienrat, a resident of Khao Kwang Thong subdistrict, Nong Chang district, reported the missing tickets to Thap Than Police Station.

She had bought them from a Facebook seller, who delivered them to her at the Thap Than district office. The tickets covered eight different numbers, including 804347 (five tickets), 042552, 299128, 894051, 970386, 715582, 142130, and 499903.

Excited about her chances, Vilairat placed the tickets in her left trouser pocket before starting her morning duties, which included watering plants around the Thap Than district office. However, at some point during her work, she said the tickets vanished without a trace.

“I don’t know when or where they fell out. I was just going about my routine, and when I checked my pocket, they were gone.”

Realising the loss, she retraced her steps but found nothing. In a bid to recover them, she has filed a police report and is offering a reward to anyone who returns the missing tickets.

“I had just celebrated my birthday the day before. I was really hoping this would be my lucky draw, but now I don’t even have the tickets.”

Vilairat’s heartfelt plea has caught the attention of locals, with many sympathising with her misfortune. While police are aware of the incident, recovering the tickets remains a long shot, reported KhaoSod.

As the lottery draw approaches, Vilairat holds onto hope that someone will find and return them. For now, what was meant to be a chance at fortune has turned into a desperate search.

