Blaze destroys eight vehicles at Ban Rai hotel car park

A fire broke out in the early hours at a tourist hotel car park in Ban Rai, Uthai Thani province, destroying eight vehicles. Police are currently investigating the cause of the incident.

Today, July 28, police from Ban Rai Police Station in Uthai Thani were informed of a fire at a well-known hotel in Ban Rai district. Patrol officers, including Police Lieutenant Colonel Ekkarak Srisakda and Lieutenant Visanu Sopa, along with the investigation team and emergency services, responded promptly.

The fire was brought under control by approximately 5.40am. The affected car park, approximately 150 metres from the hotel rooms, saw damage to eight vehicles, including sedans, pickups, and SUVs.

Of these, six vehicles were completely destroyed, while two suffered minor damage. Fortunately, there were no injuries or fatalities. The car park, which had a sunshade roof, was entirely burnt.

A hotel maid reported receiving a call about the fire around 5am. She attempted to use a fire extinguisher but found the blaze too intense to handle alone.

Subsequently, she alerted the hotel security to activate the alarm system, warning resort guests of the fire. A hotel guest recounted staying there for one night and hearing a car alarm around 4am.

Upon investigation, the guest discovered vehicles on fire and was grateful their own car was unscathed, allowing them to drive away safely. Police are conducting a thorough investigation to determine the true cause of the blaze, reported KhaoSod.

In similar news, a grey Mercedes-Benz E200 erupted in flames on a Bangkok expressway around 8.30pm on July 22, sending thick black smoke into the night sky and reducing the vehicle to a scorched shell.

The fire broke out on the Borommaratchachonnani elevated parallel route in Chimphli subdistrict, Taling Chan district. The Phan Fa Radio Centre alerted emergency services, prompting a rapid response from the Bang Khun Non Fire and Rescue Station.