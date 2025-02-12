Norwegian parents’ cave tour with baby in Thailand sparks debate

Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee5 hours agoLast Updated: Wednesday, February 12, 2025
411 2 minutes read
Norwegian parents’ cave tour with baby in Thailand sparks debate
Picture courtesy of @toraytravels TikTok

A Norwegian couple, known for documenting their global adventures, recently revealed an unconventional solution to include their 10 month old son on an adventure trip in Thailand.

The destination of the Norwegian couple, 32 year old Tora and 31 year old Marcus, was the Emerald Cave, a sea cave that leads to a hidden lagoon and beach, accessible only by swimming, creating an issue of a baby not being able to swim.

In a recent TikTok clip, Tora demonstrated their inventive approach: their baby was safely placed inside a plastic box while Marcus and a local tour guide helped manoeuvre the container through the water until it reached the shore. Tora explained the method with a text overlay in the video, stating,

“So our Thai guide suggested we put our baby in a box. Worth it.”

Norwegian parents' cave tour with baby in Thailand sparks debate | News by Thaiger
Picture courtesy of @toraytravels TikTok

The clip then cuts to Tora on the beach, cradling her son. In a caption accompanying the video, she added,

“Our guide had done this many times before, and it felt completely safe, although I was a bit scared before we started, I must admit.”

Norwegian parents' cave tour with baby in Thailand sparks debate | News by Thaiger

Cave tour

Speaking with Newsweek, Tora noted that the guide reassured her by saying that placing a baby in a plastic tub was normal—a practice he had employed hundreds of times before. She reflected on how their extensive travels, particularly in non-Western countries, had taught them that parenting sometimes involves venturing outside conventional comfort zones, reported The Daily Mail.

The unconventional method sparked a divided response on social media. Some users applauded the creative solution.

“Very creative way to let your baby enjoy the moment.”

“This is really the best idea.”

Conversely, critics expressed concerns about the baby’s safety.

“Where is the baby’s life jacket? Seriously guys, come on. That is ridiculous.”

“Someone truly should call CPS.”

Additional comments questioned the absence of proper flotation for the baby.

Norwegian parents' cave tour with baby in Thailand sparks debate | News by Thaiger

Tora addressed the mixed reactions.

“On one side, you find the people who are inspired by the fact that we bring our baby along on adventures. These people found the story very funny and quite adorable, and they salute the tour guide for the creativity.

“On the other hand, you find the people who think we are irresponsible for not putting a safety jacket on our baby, and for even taking him on a boat ride or even to Thailand altogether.

“I’ve been doing this for multiple years now, and the criticism doesn’t get to me anymore. Especially when I have assessed my choices to be in line with my values.”

@torastravels Svarer @Amelia would you have done it? 🇹🇭 Our guide had done this many times before, and it felt completely safe (although I was a bit scared before we started, I must admit 😂) #travel #amazingthailand #thailand #travelwithkids #familytravel #babytravel ♬ Little Things – Adrián Berenguer

