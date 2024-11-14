Public Health Ministry: 6.5 million Thais at risk of diabetes

Photo courtesy of The Nation

As Thailand marks World Diabetes Day, the Public Health Ministry is ringing alarm bells over the diabetes crisis affecting more than 6.5 million Thais—roughly 10% of the population.

Diabetes, often dubbed the “silent killer,” is ravaging communities nationwide, with over 90% of cases being type 2 diabetes, a largely preventable condition linked to lifestyle factors.

Health Minister Somsak Thepsutin emphasised the urgency for Thais to adopt healthier habits to combat the disease’s spread, warning that a staggering 40% of diabetes sufferers are unaware of their condition.

“To stay safe from the rising threat of diabetes, Thai people are advised to maintain healthier behaviour.”

The minister stressed that something as simple as counting carbohydrates in daily meals could significantly reduce the risk of developing diabetes and other chronic diseases.

To assist in this effort, Thailand’s village health volunteer network is rolling out educational programmes teaching carb-counting methods, promoting a balanced diet filled with low-sugar fruits and vegetables, and encouraging regular exercise.

Dr Panumas Yanwetsakul, Director-General of the Department of Disease Control (DDC), highlighted that this year’s World Diabetes Day theme, Diabetes and Well-Being, aims to focus on the overall quality of life for diabetics.

“Diabetes affects the quality of life of patients physically, mentally, and socially.”

Panumas added that individuals with diabetes face not only the daily challenges of blood sugar management but also potential complications like heart disease, kidney issues, and vision impairment.

The DDC advises those at risk to limit salty, oily, and sugary foods, avoid smoking and alcohol, and engage in at least 30 minutes of exercise per day. Mental and social well-being are also crucial, Panumas noted, encouraging diabetics to foster positive relationships and manage stress to enhance their overall health, reported The Nation.

