Public Health Ministry: 6.5 million Thais at risk of diabetes

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid TantivangphaisalPublished: 17:51, 14 November 2024| Updated: 17:51, 14 November 2024
185 1 minute read
Public Health Ministry: 6.5 million Thais at risk of diabetes
Photo courtesy of The Nation

As Thailand marks World Diabetes Day, the Public Health Ministry is ringing alarm bells over the diabetes crisis affecting more than 6.5 million Thaisroughly 10% of the population.

Diabetes, often dubbed the “silent killer,” is ravaging communities nationwide, with over 90% of cases being type 2 diabetes, a largely preventable condition linked to lifestyle factors.

Advertisements

Health Minister Somsak Thepsutin emphasised the urgency for Thais to adopt healthier habits to combat the disease’s spread, warning that a staggering 40% of diabetes sufferers are unaware of their condition.

“To stay safe from the rising threat of diabetes, Thai people are advised to maintain healthier behaviour.”

Related news

The minister stressed that something as simple as counting carbohydrates in daily meals could significantly reduce the risk of developing diabetes and other chronic diseases.

To assist in this effort, Thailand’s village health volunteer network is rolling out educational programmes teaching carb-counting methods, promoting a balanced diet filled with low-sugar fruits and vegetables, and encouraging regular exercise.

Public Health Ministry: 6.5 million Thais at risk of diabetes | News by Thaiger
Photo courtesy of Chef Travel Guide

Dr Panumas Yanwetsakul, Director-General of the Department of Disease Control (DDC), highlighted that this year’s World Diabetes Day theme, Diabetes and Well-Being, aims to focus on the overall quality of life for diabetics.

Advertisements

“Diabetes affects the quality of life of patients physically, mentally, and socially.”

Panumas added that individuals with diabetes face not only the daily challenges of blood sugar management but also potential complications like heart disease, kidney issues, and vision impairment.

The DDC advises those at risk to limit salty, oily, and sugary foods, avoid smoking and alcohol, and engage in at least 30 minutes of exercise per day. Mental and social well-being are also crucial, Panumas noted, encouraging diabetics to foster positive relationships and manage stress to enhance their overall health, reported The Nation.

Public Health Ministry: 6.5 million Thais at risk of diabetes | News by Thaiger
Photo courtesy of The Nation

In related news, many fruits possess properties that can potentially combat cancer cells, offering not just health benefits but also affordability and availability, especially in Thailand. With a rich variety of fruits capable of fighting cancer, it’s essential to explore how they can be effectively incorporated into daily diets.

Bangkok NewsHealthThailand News
Tags
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.

Related Articles

Chiang Mai: Free rent for grabs in exchange for taming neighbour

Chiang Mai: Free rent for grabs in exchange for taming neighbour

Published: 17:33, 14 November 2024
Ratchaburi double murder: Police pursue suspect using CCTV

Ratchaburi double murder: Police pursue suspect using CCTV

Published: 17:27, 14 November 2024
Korat police crack down on firework shops to keep kids safe

Korat police crack down on firework shops to keep kids safe

Published: 17:19, 14 November 2024
Discover Thailand&#8217;s dreamiest beaches for your next getaway

Discover Thailand’s dreamiest beaches for your next getaway

Published: 17:05, 14 November 2024