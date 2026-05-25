Govt department clarifies after its Facebook page appears on sex livestream

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: May 25, 2026, 10:02 AM
50 1 minute read
Govt department clarifies after its Facebook page appears on sex livestream | Thaiger
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Thailand’s Department of Disease Control (DDC) issued a clarification after its official Facebook page was seen appearing in the viewer list of a viral sex livestream circulated online on Saturday, May 23.

The explicit livestream attracted widespread attention on Thai social media over the weekend, with users sharing screenshots showing several verified pages and celebrity accounts appearing among the viewers.

One of the accounts that received significant criticism was the official Facebook page of the Department of Disease Control, กรมควบคุมโรค กระทรวงสาธารณสุข.

Social media users flooded the livestream comment section with sarcastic remarks directed at the page administrator after notifications appeared stating that “กรมควบคุมโรค กระทรวงสาธารณสุข is watching with you”.

Some users reposted screenshots of the notification online, prompting further criticism and debate.

Disease control watches sex livestream
Photo via KhaoSod

Following the backlash, the page administrator responded in comments, explaining that a Facebook user had sent the livestream link to the page inbox and requested the department review the content. The message warned the livestream could contain inappropriate sexual content accessible to children.

The administrator stated he immediately exited the livestream after confirming the content was unsuitable and reported it through Facebook’s reporting system.

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The administrator also posted a condom-use tutorial video in the comment section, encouraging safe sexual practices.

As criticism continued, the department released an official statement yesterday, May 24, to further explain the incident.

The DDC stated that the administrator had been working on Ebola-related public health content and airport screening information at the time the message was received.

Explicit livestream video
Photo by pixelshot via Canva

The department reiterated that the livestream was only briefly accessed for verification purposes and insisted the administrator did not continue watching the explicit content.

Officials said the statement was issued to protect the department’s reputation and clarify misunderstandings surrounding the incident.

The department also announced plans to improve procedures governing the use of official social media accounts to prevent similar situations in the future.

Meanwhile, cyber police are investigating the original Facebook account responsible for broadcasting the explicit livestream and are seeking to identify those involved.

Police also warned the public that viewing, sharing or distributing explicit online content could violate Section 14 of Thailand’s Computer Crime Act. The offence carries penalties of up to five years in prison, fines of up to 100,000 baht, or both.

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Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: May 25, 2026, 10:02 AM
50 1 minute read

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Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.