Thailand News | Brit Arrested After Hit and run, Sea Turtle Photo Backlash, Ex-F1 Injured in Bangkok

Today we’ll be talking about a British driver who’s been arrested after a serious hit and run incident on Koh Pha Ngan, then, former formula 1 driver Mika Salo was injured in a suspected bangkok knife attack, plus, a tourist couple flees from a Jomtien convenience store after an alleged energy drink theft turns physical, in ASEAN news Cambodia is activating mandatory military service amidst border tensions with Thailand, in wildlife news a malaysian passenger was caught attempting to smuggle 251 live animals and also Phuket tourists are facing scrutiny after controversial pictures with a sea turtle, and is it acceptable to skip out on part of a bill if your order doesn’t meet your standards? One woman in Phuket seems to think so.

British Rider Arrested After Koh Pha Ngan Crash Leaves Volunteer Doctor Comatose

A British man has been arrested following a hit-and-run crash on Koh Pha Ngan that left Thai doctor Theerasuk “Ton” Kawamatawong in a coma. CCTV footage reportedly showed the doctor walking along a poorly lit road behind the Koh Pha Ngan District Office at around 8.40pm on May 23 when he was struck from behind by a motorcycle. The rider allegedly fled, while passersby helped transport the injured doctor to hospital, where he was found to have severe brain injuries and underwent surgery. Police later detained British suspect Wilcock Duncan while he was on a tour boat off the island, and he reportedly tested positive for cocaine and was riding without a licence. Colleagues said Dr Ton regularly used his free time to provide volunteer medical assistance to communities on Koh Samui and Koh Pha Ngan.

Former Formula 1 Driver Mika Salo Injured in Suspected Bangkok Knife Attack

Finnish former Formula 1 driver Mika Salo was hospitalised after suffering a deep cut to his leg while crossing a road in Bangkok. The 59 year old said the injury occurred as a moped rider passed him at a pedestrian crossing, with doctors believing he may have been deliberately slashed with a knife. Salo travelled by taxi to a nearby hospital, where medical staff found an open wound that had torn through muscle. He required eight stitches in the muscle and another 20 stitches to close the skin, bringing the total to 28. His wife, Annica Salo, said doctors described the wound as a clean and deep incision caused by a sharp object.

Tourist Couple Runs From Jomtien Store After Alleged Energy Drink Theft Turns Physical

A foreign tourist and his girlfriend fled from a convenience store on Jomtien Beach Road after staff accused them of stealing two bottles of energy drink. Reports said employees stopped the pair before they left and attempted to discuss payment of a store fine, but the tourists allegedly refused and tried to leave. Video footage later circulated online showing an argument outside the store as staff and Thai bystanders attempted to prevent the man from riding away on a motorcycle. A physical confrontation followed, during which the tourist’s bag was reportedly damaged before the couple escaped on foot, leaving behind the motorcycle and a pair of shoes. Pattaya City Police are reviewing footage and witness accounts, while no complaint had been filed by the tourists at the time of reporting.

Cambodia Activates Mandatory Military Service Law After Border Conflict With Thailand

Cambodia’s revised military conscription law has officially taken effect, requiring men aged 18 to 25 to complete two years of military service. Women may serve voluntarily, while eligible men summoned for duty must report within 30 days unless they have a valid exemption. Those who evade service could face prison sentences and fines, with harsher penalties applying during wartime or a foreign attack. The legislation replaces a 2006 conscription law that was never implemented and follows deadly border clashes with Thailand last year that caused extensive displacement and around 100 Cambodian deaths. Prime Minister Hun Manet has presented the policy as a measure intended to strengthen national defence and encourage patriotism among young Cambodians.

Malaysian Passenger Arrested at Suvarnabhumi With 251 Live Animals in Suitcase

Thai authorities arrested a 34-year-old Malaysian man at Suvarnabhumi Airport after discovering 251 live wild animals concealed in his suitcase. Officers inspected Dasmond Kong Sing Chye near a boarding gate in the international departures terminal as he prepared to fly from Bangkok to Kolkata, India. The seized animals reportedly included two helmeted hornbills, two Patagonian maras, 62 iguanas, five monitor lizards, 100 blue-tongued skinks and 80 turtles. Authorities charged him under several laws covering wildlife protection, customs, animal disease control and fisheries regulations before transferring him to airport police. The rescued animals are now being cared for by the Wildlife Conservation Office as investigators seek possible links to a wider trafficking network.

Phuket Tourists Face Scrutiny After Handling Sea Turtle for Photographs

Authorities are investigating a group of foreign tourists filmed handling a sea turtle near Cape Panwa in Phuket. Footage shared online appeared to show several people holding the turtle for photographs and videos while the animal attempted to get away. The incident drew criticism from social media users who accused the group of disturbing protected marine wildlife, although others said the turtle did not appear visibly injured. Local fishermen reported previously seeing sea turtles in the area and suggested the animal may have been a young turtle displaced by rough sea conditions. Environmental advocates warned that handling wildlife can cause stress and behavioural changes even when no immediate injury is evident.

Foreign Customer Criticised After Refusing to Pay for Phuket Smoothie

A foreign woman has faced criticism online after refusing to pay for part of her bill at a restaurant in Phuket’s Chalong area. The woman reportedly visited New Break Taek restaurant with her daughter and a Thai woman believed to be a babysitter, ordering shrimp satay, a pineapple smoothie and a strawberry smoothie without sugar. When presented with the 455 baht bill, she complained that the shrimp portions were too small and that the strawberry drink did not taste as expected. Restaurant staff said they apologised and offered to remake the drink, but the customer declined and eventually paid only 375 baht, leaving the 80 baht smoothie unpaid before departing.