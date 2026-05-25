May 25: Heavy rain, strong winds forecast across Thailand

The Meteorological Department has issued a Thailand weather forecast for today, May 25, warning of thundershowers and isolated heavy rain across much of the country as the southwest monsoon strengthens over the Andaman Sea, the Gulf of Thailand, and inland areas.

The moderate southwest monsoon is driving scattered to fairly widespread thundershowers nationwide. Residents and travellers are advised to be aware of heavy rain accumulation, particularly in southern and eastern coastal areas.

The kingdom is now in its rainy season, with the Thailand monsoon expected to bring unsettled conditions through to October. The current pattern reflects a typical onset period, with the south and east bearing the heaviest activity first.

Northern and Northeastern Thailand

Scattered thundershowers are expected across northern Thailand, with the heaviest activity likely in Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Lamphun, Lampang, Phayao, Nan, Uttaradit, Tak, Phitsanulok, and Phetchabun. Temperatures will range from a minimum of 24 degrees Celcius (°C) to a maximum of 37°C, with southwesterly winds at 10 to 20 kilometres per hour (km/h).

In the northeast, isolated thundershowers are forecast mainly in Loei, Nong Khai, Bueng Kan, Chaiyaphum, Nakhon Ratchasima, and Ubon Ratchathani. Temperatures will sit between 24°C and 38°C under similar wind conditions.

Central Thailand and Bangkok

Scattered thundershowers are forecast for central Thailand, concentrated in Nakhon Sawan, Uthai Thani, Suphan Buri, Kanchanaburi, Ratchaburi, Nakhon Pathom, and Samut Songkhram. Temperatures will range from 24°C to 38°C.

For the Bangkok weather today, residents can expect scattered thundershowers mainly during the afternoon and evening. Minimum temperatures of 26°C to 28°C and maximum temperatures of 35°C to 37°C are forecast, with southwesterly winds at 10 to 20 kilometres per hour.

Eastern Thailand

Isolated thundershowers and heavy rain are forecast in the east, affecting Nakhon Nayok, Chon Buri, Rayong, Chanthaburi, and Trat. Temperatures will range from a minimum of 24°C to a maximum of 37°C.

Winds will be stronger in this region at 15 to 35 kilometres per hour, and coastal wave heights are expected to reach 1 to 2 metres, rising above 2 metres during thundershowers.

Southern Thailand

The south faces the most significant weather activity. On the east coast, scattered thundershowers are expected in Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Phatthalung, Songkhla, Yala, and Narathiwat. Temperatures will range from a minimum of 23°C to a maximum of 37°C, with winds reaching 15 to 35 kilometres per hour and offshore wave heights of 1 to 2 metres.

Phuket weather today brings some of the most active conditions in the country. Fairly widespread thundershowers and isolated heavy rain are forecast across the west coast, including Ranong, Phang Nga, Phuket, and Krabi. Temperatures will sit between 23°C and 35°C.

North of Phang Nga, winds will reach 20 to 35 kilometres per hour with wave heights around 2 metres. South of Phuket, winds are forecast at 15 to 35 kilometres per hour with waves of 1 to 2 metres, rising above 2 metres in thundershowers.

The Thailand weather forecast for today advised all vessels to proceed with caution and avoid thunderstorm-prone areas.