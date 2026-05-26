7-Eleven Japan founder Toshifumi Suzuki dies at 93

Toshifumi Suzuki, the founder of 7-Eleven Japan and one of the most influential figures in Japanese retail, has died aged 93 after suffering heart failure, leaving behind a global convenience store empire with more than 85,000 outlets worldwide.

Seven & i Holdings announced yesterday, May 25, that Suzuki died at his home in Tokyo on May 18. The company said the honorary adviser had played a major role in shaping Japan’s convenience store industry.

Suzuki was born on December 1, 1932, in Sakaki, Nagano prefecture, and graduated from Chuo University in Tokyo. He began his career at a book wholesaler before joining Ito-Yokado in 1963.

In 1973, Suzuki partnered with US-based Southland Corp., operator of 7-Eleven in the United States, despite scepticism within Japan’s retail industry. 7-Eleven Japan was established that year, with its first Tokyo branch opening in 1974.

Suzuki became chief executive of 7-Eleven Japan in 1978. He built the business from a single outlet into a global retail network and became known as the “father of Japan’s convenience store industry.”

According to CNN, Suzuki introduced data-driven stock management and a model focused on ready-to-eat meals, rapid product turnover and everyday services.

Under his leadership, 7-Eleven stores became part of daily life in Japan, offering food, drinks, ATM services, bill payments and photocopying.

During the 1990s, Southland Corp. entered bankruptcy proceedings in the United States. Suzuki helped lead restructuring efforts, and 7-Eleven Japan later acquired a majority stake, giving the Japanese side of the business control of the global 7-Eleven brand.

In 2003, Suzuki became chairman and chief executive of Ito-Yokado, the parent company of 7-Eleven. Two years later, the company was renamed Seven & i Holdings.

Suzuki resigned in 2016 after losing a boardroom dispute over Seven & i’s future leadership. Daniel Loeb, whose hedge fund Third Point LLC had acquired a stake in the company, opposed Suzuki’s attempt to remove Ryuichi Isaka, the rising executive who led the group’s core Japanese business unit.

Isaka was later promoted, while Suzuki remained honorary adviser until his death.

Even in his 80s, Suzuki continued visiting 7-Eleven stores on weekends to personally buy and inspect products. Suzuki once said he had been fortunate as a businessman, but believed luck favoured people who worked hard.

Today, Seven & i Holdings operates more than 85,000 retail outlets worldwide, with roughly one-quarter located in Japan.

Suzuki leaves behind a retail model that reshaped convenience stores in Japan and abroad. The “konbini” concept he helped pioneer evolved beyond simple retail, becoming part of daily life for millions of people.