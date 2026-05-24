Chinese suspect Mingchen linked to 815 million baht crime losses

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: May 24, 2026, 9:27 AM
50 2 minutes read
Chinese suspect Mingchen linked to 815 million baht crime losses | Thaiger
Edited photo made with photo from DailyNews

Police have expanded their investigation into Chinese weapon suspect Sun Mingchen after finding alleged links to a Cambodia-based crime network and more than 815 million baht in losses.

Royal Thai Police spokesperson Trairong Phiwpan said yesterday, May 21, that the case had been divided into seven areas, covering weapons, explosives, immigration offences, customs offences, transnational crime, and money laundering through digital transactions.

The first case involves possession of firearms, explosives, and military equipment. Two foreign suspects have been charged, including Sun Mingchen and a close female associate.

The second case concerns two M4-style rifles seized during the investigation. Police arrested five alleged firearms suppliers, including two government officials and three civilians.

Forensic checks found the rifles were not missing from, or issued by, any government weapons depot. Police said the guns had no serial numbers and showed no signs that official markings had been removed.

Investigators said the rifles were modified weapons assembled from parts of several guns, including M16A1 barrels altered to resemble M4 Commando rifles. They believe the parts were sourced through illegal markets and the dark web.

Sun Mingchen faces a wider police probe over weapons, digital transactions, Cambodia crime links, and 815 million baht crime losses.
Photo via สำนักงานตำรวจแห่งชาติ

The third case involves a Glock 26 pistol. Five suspects have been charged, while six more people are being questioned. Police said the pistol was first registered legally but was later sold illegally.

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The fourth case concerns C4 explosives. Four people are being checked, including alleged members linked to the crime network and people accused of only transporting the items. Initial checks found the explosives were old and originated from South Korea, Russia, and Myanmar.

The fifth case involves the issuing of a pink ID card for people without Thai nationality. Police are checking those who allegedly helped Sun obtain residence documents, although no direct evidence has yet linked this matter to a transnational crime organisation.

Sun Mingchen faces a wider police probe over weapons, digital transactions, Cambodia crime links, and 815 million baht crime losses.
Photo via DailyNews

The sixth case concerns the wider alleged transnational crime network. Police said the offences involve firearms, illegal migrant smuggling, and customs law violations. Evidence indicated the weapons were being prepared for use outside Thailand, not inside the country.

Trairong said electronic evidence and chat records showed the group did not appear to be preparing an attack in Thailand. Police believe Thailand was used as a resting point and weapons preparation base before the weapons were to be moved abroad.

Digital evidence also showed conversations between Sun and a senior figure using the name Lan Tian, who was not living in Thailand. Police described Lan Tian as a senior figure in a technology crime network in Cambodia.

Officers also found financial links to a group connected with Chen Zhi, whose name had appeared in earlier intelligence reports. Investigators are gathering evidence to seek a court warrant for Lan Tian on charges linked to participation in a transnational crime organisation.

Sun Mingchen faces a wider police probe over weapons, digital transactions, Cambodia crime links, and 815 million baht crime losses.
Photo via สำนักงานตำรวจแห่งชาติ

The seventh case focuses on financial routes and digital transactions. Police found transactions from five main accounts linked to Sun, which connected to 648 other accounts and 4,143 technology crime case IDs, with total losses of more than 815 million baht.

The Cyber Crime Investigation Bureau has formed a team to examine the 648 accounts case by case through the online police complaint system.

Police are also preparing evidence to seek further arrest warrants for Sun and alleged accomplices on charges linked to participation in a transnational crime organisation and money laundering.

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Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: May 24, 2026, 9:27 AM
50 2 minutes read

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Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.