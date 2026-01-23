Young Finnish girl rescued from alleged captivity in Sa Kaeo

An 11 year old Finnish girl was rescued in Sa Kaeo province yesterday, January 22, after she reportedly sent an email to Finnish police claiming she was being held against her will.

According to reports, officers from the Sa Kaeo Immigration Bureau, in coordination with representatives from the Finnish Embassy and other Thai agencies, responded to a request for assistance after the child reached out to Finnish police via email.

In the email, the girl claimed she was being detained and abused at a residence in Khlong Sai Village, Watthana Nakhon district, Sa Kaeo province.

Under the direction of Police Colonel Rung Thongmon, head of the Sa Kaeo Immigration Office, an investigative team from Immigration Task Force 2 was dispatched to the area.

Upon arriving at the property, the team discovered two Finnish nationals, 56 year old Jari Olavi Tanmelin and 47 year old Katja Tuulia Kuikka, along with the child in question, who was reportedly under their care.

Officers inspected the pair’s passports and found they had entered Thailand on November 15, 2021, with permission to stay until January 30, 2024, meaning they had overstayed their visas by 723 days.

CH7 News reported that both individuals were charged with overstaying their visas and admitted to the offence. Immigration officers documented the arrest and handed them over to Ban Thap Mai Police Station for legal proceedings.

The child is now in the care of the Sa Kaeo office of the Ministry of Social Development and Human Security. Officials plan to transfer her to the Finnish embassy staff to ensure her safety and facilitate the appropriate consular process.

In similar news, back in April, officers from the Phuket Provincial Immigration Bureau arrested a Russian man found to have overstayed his visa by 332 days. The man admitted to his wrongdoing, confessing that he frequently changed accommodation to avoid detection and arrest.

