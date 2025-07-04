Mae Manee Ponzi scheme leader arrested at Suvarnabhumi Airport

The Department of Special Investigation (DSI) apprehended a key figure in the Mae Manee Ponzi scheme at Suvarnabhumi International Airport.

The arrest, yesterday, July 3, occurred as Panhathai, also known as Narissara, was preparing to leave the country for a birthday celebration. Accused of deceiving over 1,000 victims into investments exceeding 200 million baht, she was detained based on an arrest warrant issued by the Criminal Court on September 26, 2023.

Officers apprehended the suspect at the departure hall on the fourth floor of Suvarnabhumi Airport in Nong Prue subdistrict, Bang Phli district, Samut Prakan province. The charges against her include conspiracy to commit fraud and deceiving the public.

During the arrest, the officers informed her of the charges and her rights, as well as the protocols of continuous video and audio recording during the arrest and detention, in line with the Prevention and Suppression of Torture and Enforced Disappearance Act, 2022. The suspect acknowledged the charges and was transferred to the special investigation division for further legal proceedings.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Anon Untrijan, the director of the Department of Financial Crime Investigations, delegated the case to Porim Saraya, director of the Department of Financial Crime Investigations 2, and Police Lieutenant Colonel Worawan Rakphayak, a specialised officer. They took custody of Panhathai, charged in special case 9/2020, for interrogation and subsequent detention.

Wanthanee, or Mae Manee, along with 31 accomplices, allegedly deceived victims through social media advertisements on Facebook under names such as “Maneerat Surangmathuros Thamsawangkun,” “Nadear Wanthanee,” “Mangmee Srisuk Baramee Permpoon,” and “Fak Yod Tor Anakhot.”

They promoted a saving scheme, offering a 93% monthly return on investments of 1,000 baht, promising the return of principal and interest after one month. The scheme encouraged victims to deposit money with Mae Manee, promising a 93% return after a month.

Additional investment offers promised returns ranging from 1,116 baht to 3,040.45 baht per year, exceeding the legal maximum interest rate for financial institutions. The enticing offers led over 1,133 victims to invest, resulting in losses exceeding 200 million baht for the public, reported KhaoSod.