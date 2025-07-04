Mae Manee Ponzi scheme leader arrested at Suvarnabhumi Airport

Fraudsters lured investors with 93% monthly returns on savings

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal3 hours agoLast Updated: Friday, July 4, 2025
Mae Manee Ponzi scheme leader arrested at Suvarnabhumi Airport
The Department of Special Investigation (DSI) apprehended a key figure in the Mae Manee Ponzi scheme at Suvarnabhumi International Airport.

The arrest, yesterday, July 3, occurred as Panhathai, also known as Narissara, was preparing to leave the country for a birthday celebration. Accused of deceiving over 1,000 victims into investments exceeding 200 million baht, she was detained based on an arrest warrant issued by the Criminal Court on September 26, 2023.

Officers apprehended the suspect at the departure hall on the fourth floor of Suvarnabhumi Airport in Nong Prue subdistrict, Bang Phli district, Samut Prakan province. The charges against her include conspiracy to commit fraud and deceiving the public.

During the arrest, the officers informed her of the charges and her rights, as well as the protocols of continuous video and audio recording during the arrest and detention, in line with the Prevention and Suppression of Torture and Enforced Disappearance Act, 2022. The suspect acknowledged the charges and was transferred to the special investigation division for further legal proceedings.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Anon Untrijan, the director of the Department of Financial Crime Investigations, delegated the case to Porim Saraya, director of the Department of Financial Crime Investigations 2, and Police Lieutenant Colonel Worawan Rakphayak, a specialised officer. They took custody of Panhathai, charged in special case 9/2020, for interrogation and subsequent detention.

