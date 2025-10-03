CCTV captures foreign thief stealing laptops and wallet in Phuket

Reward offered as victim urges public to help trace suspect

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch Petpailin7 minutes agoLast Updated: Friday, October 3, 2025
Photo via Facebook/ Ferosh Eve Suriya

A Thai man is seeking clues to the identity of a foreign suspect who allegedly stole two laptops and a wallet from accommodation in the Bang Tao area of Phuket on Wednesday, October 1.

The victim, Ferosh “Eve” Suriya, posted CCTV footage of the alleged thief on his Facebook account yesterday, October 2, urging netizens to provide any information if they had encountered the man. The suspect is believed to have committed the crime between 5.50am and 6am on Wednesday at an accommodation in Soi Bang Tao 11.

In the footage, the foreign man is seen wearing a grey long-sleeved T-shirt, black shorts, black trainers, and a blue cap. He reportedly parked his black motorcycle some distance from the scene before walking over to commit the theft.

The video shows the man leaving the premises carrying two laptops and placing the stolen wallet into his shorts pocket before walking quickly back to his motorcycle.

The vehicle’s registration plate, 1 กร 5935, was captured by the security camera. Eve said he had checked the number and discovered that the motorcycle belonged to a rental shop in the province.

Photo via Facebook/ Ferosh Eve Suriya

Eve did not confirm whether he had filed a formal complaint with local police. However, he urged anyone with useful information to contact him directly on 082-651-5195, adding that he would offer a reward for information leading to the arrest of the foreign suspect.

Photo via Facebook/ Ferosh Eve Suriya

This incident follows a number of recent thefts involving foreigners in Phuket. In August, another foreign suspect was caught on CCTV swapping a price tag at a clothes shop, managing to purchase items at a falsely reduced price. No further updates were provided to the public regarding her arrest.

Photo via Facebook/ Ferosh Eve Suriya

That same month, a restaurant in Phuket accused a group of foreign customers of stealing a watch, although CCTV evidence of the theft was not released.

Also in August, a foreign man, reportedly a British national, was arrested for stealing a mobile phone and attempting to steal a car from a Thai woman in Phuket.

