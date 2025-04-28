2 British men fined after clash with group of Thai men in Pattaya

2 British men fined after clash with group of Thai men in Pattaya
Photo via Facebook/ เจ๊ม้อย v+

Two British men clashed with a group of Thai men at a convenience store in Pattaya and were ordered to pay 15,000 baht in compensation.

The news Facebook page เจ๊มอย v+ (Jamoi v+) reported the incident yesterday, April 27, and attached a video of the altercation to the post. The initial cause of the confrontation was a road dispute between the two foreign men and a Thai app-based motorcycle taxi rider. Channel 7 reported that the two foreign men are British nationals.

According to the page, the British men’s car almost collided with the rider’s motorcycle. However, the rider forgave them and continued his journey as he was transporting a passenger.

Unfortunately, one of the foreigners then lowered the car window and threw rubbish at the rider. This angered the rider, who followed the car closely until they arrived outside the convenience store.

The British man wearing a white T-shirt then exited the car and verbally abused the rider, while the second foreigner, dressed in a green shirt, followed and provoked the rider further. A physical altercation then ensued, during which the rider appeared to be at a disadvantage.

Foreigners fight with Thai in Pattaya
The British man allegedly insulted the Thai men by touching his private part. | Photo via Facebook/ เจ๊ม้อย v+

The two foreigners were reportedly under the influence of alcohol. They were travelling with a Thai woman wearing a white minidress. The page stated that the woman attempted to intervene but was unsuccessful.

The altercation attracted the attention of other Thai men in the area. The rider explained the situation to them, leading several others to join the fight.

Altercation broke out between 2 British and group of Thai men
Photo via Facebook/ เจ๊ม้อย v+

In the video shared on the page, one Thai man can be heard saying, “Look at them, bros. They insulted us!”

Shortly afterwards, a man in a white shirt punched the British man in the green shirt. Other men then rushed to join the attack until the two foreigners sought refuge inside the convenience store.

British men fined for altercation with group of Thai men
Photo via Facebook/ เจ๊ม้อย v+

Police officers intervened, dragging the Thai attackers out of the store. The foreigner in the white shirt repeatedly asked for his phone and demanded the arrest of the motorcycle taxi rider but the police did not comply with his request.

Thai British clash Pattaya
The British man asked the police officer to arrest the Thai rider. | Photo via Facebook/ เจ๊ม้อย v+

Both parties were taken to a police station. The two British men were charged under Section 295 of the Criminal Law: physical assault causing injury to another person, either physically or mentally.

The penalty carries up to two years’ imprisonment, a fine of up to 40,000 baht, or both. In this case, the two foreigners were fined 15,000 baht.

Petch Petpailin

