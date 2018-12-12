Toxic free school lunches | The Thaiger

Chiang Mai
Toxic free school lunches
“Meat balls and sausages used in student lunches were also found to be contaminated with borax and formalin.”
A major study has been released researching contaminants in vegetables used in the state-sponsored school lunch program. You’d hope that the lunches were fresh and nutritious, right?
Instead, they were dangerous.
Vegetables and fruits found in lunches for students under the government’s free lunch program are almost 100 percent contaminated with pesticides and 99 percent of the urine samples from students and teachers in four provinces were tested with organophosphate, a deadly toxic pesticide that can attack the nervous system.
The alarming findings were the result of a research jointly conducted by Thai Education Foundation, Thai Health Promotion Foundation, Field Alliance of Chiangmai University and Greenpeace Thailand between July 2017-October 2018 on student lunches in 55 schools in Chiang Mai, Pathum Thani, Sakon Nakhon and Phang-nga provinces.
Vegetables, widely used in student lunches which were tested, include carrot, cabbage, Chinese cabbage, kale, long bean and tomato. However, only two types of chemicals were tested – organophosphate and pyrethrum because organophosphate are widely used in insecticides for fruits and vegetables.
Thai PBS reports the the Thai Education Foundation secretary-general Marut Jatikate said that the most alarming findings appear to be the organophosphate residue found in 99 percent of the 436 urine samples from students and teachers in the four provinces.
Organophosphate poisoning symptoms include increased saliva and tear production, diarrhea, vomiting, small pupils, sweating, muscle tremors and confusion.
He said that the tests this time focused on two chemicals – organophosphate and pyrethrum – but they should have covered more toxic chemicals.
Nevertheless, he said findings from this research would be sent to the schools and parents of students in order that they would change the menu of student lunches but switching from mass-produced vegetables and fruits to organic vegetables and fruits which should be safer.
Besides the unsafe fruits and vegetables, Mr Marut said meat, meat balls and sausages used in student lunches were also found to be contaminated with borax and formalin.
ORIGINAL STORY: Thai PBS
Read more headlines, reports & breaking news in Phang Nga. Or catch up on your Thailand news.
Chiang Mai
Teaching children to avoid sexual predators
Members of the police-led Thailand Internet Crime against Children (TICAC), Zoe International and the Hug Project are educating students on how perpetrators lure victims and use their sexual information and images to further extort sexual favours.
“Their plans are very complex,” said Wirawan ‘Boom’ Mosby, founder and director of the Hug Project, which co-launched the program with Zoe International and TICAC yesterday.
Sexual predators have migrated to the Internet over the past few years, thanks mainly to development in technology and strong police suppression in real time, Wirawan said.
She said both boys and girls are being targeted, citing a TICAC case that involved more than a hundred teenage boys.
In a typical scenario, she explained, a paedophile sets up a fake account on social media such as Line, Facebook or Skype, using the image of a beautiful girl as a profile picture to get close to the target. After building affection and trust, the predator might then send a clip of a woman masturbating, and ask for a similar clip in exchange. These clips are then recorded and sold to a secret group.
As the target is often scared about the clip being leaked, the predator is able to extort more videos, Wirawan explained.
As per the Hug Project, two teachers in each school will be trained to help students avoid falling prey to online sexual coercion and extortion. The students will know which teachers they can reach out to, and the teachers in turn can report the case to Hug Project officers or TICAC.
“We will use technology to fight technology,” Wirawan added.
The project will also limit students’ access to adult content. By installing OpenDNS on their Wi-Fi routers, schools will be able to block pornography and websites deemed “unsafe” from being accessed by devices connected to the school’s Wi-Fi.
Wirawan’s company, Movaci Technology, will also offer free technical support.
For now, the programme includes eight state-run schools and three private foundations, along with about 3,000 students, but Wirawan hopes the initiative will be adopted nationwide.
“I hope the Education Ministry adopts and implements this project in all schools,” she said.
TICAC chief Pol Maj-General Surachet Hakpal said police had investigated 128 cases of child pornography and 39 of child trafficking between 2015 and 2018.
Of the 140 suspects, 45 were foreigners and the remainder Thai. Police rescued 107 children – 33 boys and 74 girls.
Wirawan has been honoured by the US State Department for combating child trafficking in Thailand.
STORY: The Nation
Bangkok
Nude couple pictured on top of Egyptian pyramid sparks investigation
“Climbing pyramids is illegal in Egypt, with critics saying the incident shows a disregard for the nation’s laws and its conservative society.”
The question of tourists and their behavior at national monuments and popular sites comes up again today. This time in Egypt…
Read the report HERE.
“A video that shows a foreign couple in a naked embrace at the summit of the Great Khufu Pyramid of Giza is sparking reaction among Egyptians.
The three-minute video recorded at night shows a man and a woman scaling what appears to be the Great Pyramid of Giza with the skyline of Cairo in the background. When they reach the top, the video shows the woman taking off her shirt and finishes with a still image of them in a naked embrace.
Minister of Antiquities Khaled al-Anani called it a violation of public morality, and said the incident and the video will be investigated by the attorney general.”
It’s happened often enough in Thailand where locals believe that foreign tourists have ‘defiled’ their monuments with poor behaviour. The incidents are often innocent affairs where tourists have climbed over something the locals perceive as sacred, all the way to posing with their naked butts in front of famous temples.
Read about that fiasco HERE.
Or a more recent example in Chiang Mai HERE.
Or this one in Ayutthaya HERE.
How can tourists know exactly what is expected of them at some of these monuments? Is it the responsibility of local authorities to alert foreign tourists about expected behaviour? In some case it may not be 100% clear about what is, and what isn’t, allowed.
Share your thoughts on our Facebook post about the topic HERE. You haven't 'liked' our Facebook page? Make sure you do when you're there and keep up-to-date with what's happening in Thailand.
Bangkok
King leads the way in ‘Bike for Love and Warmth’ – PHOTOS
Yesterday’s Bike Un Ai Rak event proved again that Thai’s love getting onto their bikes and joining in a royally-sponsored cycling campaign. The event was held yesterday, in the capital and provinces.
Hundreds of thousands of people across the country took part in the “love and warmth” cycle rides. The main event was held in Bangkok where the ride was personally led by His Majesty the King to mark the opening of the “Un Ai Rak Fair” at the Dusit Palace in the Royal Plaza.
HM King Maha Vajiralongkorn, who has graciously allowed the second “Un Ai Rak” Fair to be held at the Royal Plaza and Sanam Sua Pa, officially opened the fair at 3.30pm yesterday.
The fair will continue until January 19. Also present at the fair’s opening were HRH Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn, HRH Princess Bajrakitiyabha and HRH Princess Sirivannavari Nariratana, who inspected the fair’s exhibition after His Majesty pressed the button to unveil the fair as an opening gesture.
The King led the 39km “Un Ai Rak: Bike for Love and Warmth” bicycle ride at 5pm, with thousands of people standing along the route hoping to catch a glimpse of the monarch.
The bike route ran from the Royal Plaza to Lat Pho Park in Samut Prakan and back. City police temporarily blocked off key Bangkok roads, including Rajdamnoen Avenue, Charoen Krung, Suk Sawat and Phitsanulok Road, from 2pm.
While security at the cycling event was tight, Immigration Police Bureau chief Maj-General Surachate Hakparn affirmed that officers were ready to facilitate both Thais and foreign tourists participating in the ride around Bangkok.
Meanwhile, Uttaradit was bustling from the morning, as an estimated 6,000 people began gathering at City Hall, many wearing commemorative yellow shirts, ready for the 29km ride. Among them was 65 year old Prasopsak Sornlam, who had already cycled 60km from his home in Pichai district, starting out at 6am, and five year old Plairung Akarapitak, joined her family in the ride.
In Chiang Mai, some 10,000 people registered for the 27km ride from the International Exhibition and Convention Centre, passing various attractions before returning. Provincial health official Dr Thoranee Kayee said 10 ambulances, 26 first-aid bikes and 40 medical personnel were ready if needed, and participants could undergo health checks and get medical advice before heading off.
In Lampang, 5,400 people had registered for a 29km ride from the Government Complex. Meanwhile, the King’s sister Princess Ubolratana expressed her support for the “Un Ai Rak: Bike for Love and Warmth” cycling event by posting photographs of herself in cycling gear via her Instagram account, #nichax.
The princess captioned one photograph, saying she had led a group on bicycles at 5.25am on Sunday to scout the “Bike for Love” route and help chase the rain away.
ORIGINAL STORY: The Nation
