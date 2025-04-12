Engineering student stabbed to death in central Thailand

Engineering student stabbed to death in central Thailand
A 26 year old engineering student from Rajamangala University was fatally stabbed by a group of approximately 10 people. The incident occurred while he was on his way home after his internship. Although his personal belongings remained intact, his student jacket was missing.

The incident involved Thanat, a fourth-year engineering student, who was attacked with a sharp object, sustaining injuries to his right ribcage, right wrist, right chest, abdomen, and left arm. Eyewitnesses reported seeing a group of teenagers assaulting him before fleeing the scene. The exact motive behind the attack remains unclear.

Thanat’s father, 60 year old Teerasak, expressed his shock and grief at the loss of his only son. He visited the site of the incident in Bang Phun where he shared that his son was likely stopping for food on his way home from his internship. Teerasak was unaware of the tragedy until he was informed of his son’s death today, April 12.

Chokthanawat, a colleague of Teerasak’s who worked with Thanat during his internship, recounted his interactions with the student.

“We had just spoken about the importance of dedication in this profession. He was diligent and committed to his work. It is heartbreaking that such a promising life was cut short.”

Chokthanawat also mentioned that Thanat typically parked his vehicle at home and commuted with him. On the evening of the incident, they had dinner together before parting ways. The news of Thanat’s stabbing reached him through a call from Thanat’s father, prompting him to rush to the scene, reported KhaoSod.

Despite the attack, Thanat’s phone, iPad, and bag were found untouched, although his student jacket was missing, adding to the mystery surrounding the motive of this tragic incident.

In similar news, a 17-year-old from Ayutthaya has been arrested for fatally stabbing a 19 year old relative during a violent altercation at a traffic light. The incident occurred at 1am on April 7, on Rojana Road in Ayutthaya. The suspect was apprehended by Police Colonel Adirek Bothipan and his team at Bang Pa-in Police Station.

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.

