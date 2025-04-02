Man arrested for sexually assaulting student after posing as lecturer

A 62 year old man has been arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a 17 year old female student after posing as a former university lecturer and offering her a ride home.

Officers from Chana Songkhram Police Station, in collaboration with the Metropolitan Investigation Unit 8, detained Chaiporn, whose surname was withheld, under a warrant issued by the Criminal Court. He faces charges of rape, recording indecent acts, and unlawful confinement.

The arrest occurred yesterday, April 1, at 8.20pm, in the vicinity of Soi Kusang Project 3, Pracha Uthit Road, Nai Khlong Bang Pla Kot subdistrict, Phra Samut Chedi district, Samut Prakan province.

The victim, a 17 year old university student, was waiting for transportation when Chaiporn approached her. Claiming to be a motorcycle taxi driver, Chaiporn noticed the victim did not have enough fare and falsely told her that he was a former lecturer at the university she attended.

Chaiporn convinced the student to join him for a meal. After dining, she still lacked funds for her journey home, prompting Chaiporn to transfer 200 baht (US$6) to her for transportation.

Subsequently, he persuaded her to ride his motorcycle, promising to take her home himself. Instead, Chaiporn deviated from the route and headed towards Samut Sakhon province, stating he needed to visit a friend.

Unfamiliar with the area and apprehensive due to the isolation, the victim discreetly shared her location with a friend, hoping for assistance.

At one point, Chaiporn stopped to buy drinks and took the victim to his friend’s residence, where she felt too intimidated to refuse the offer. Eventually, Chaiporn drove her to a motel where he coerced her into sexual acts while filming the incident.

Chaiporn later returned the victim to the Pin Klao area. Throughout the journey, she continued sharing her location with her friend.

Upon reaching a convenience store, she sought help from an employee by pretending to know them. Sensing trouble, Chaiporn fled on his motorcycle, allowing the victim to report the incident to Chana Songkhram police.

Investigations revealed Chaiporn’s extensive history of sexual offences, having recently been released from prison before reoffending in this manner, reported KhaoSod.