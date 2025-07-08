Nakhon Ratchasima student injured in spear gun attack

A 20 year old technical college student was injured in Nakhon Ratchasima after being shot with a spear gun dart. The victim, Kritin, had arranged to meet his girlfriend to resolve issues regarding infidelity. Upon arrival, he encountered an unknown male accompanying her, leading to a confrontation where the dart pierced his left hand.

Yesterday, July 7, Police Lieutenant Sunthiphap Phonsawang, an investigator from Chohor Police Station, was informed of an assault at a residence in Ban Bu, Moo 1, Talat subdistrict, Mueang district. Upon reaching the scene, police found Kritin with a dart embedded in his left hand, visibly distressed.

Police coordinated with Hook 31 Nakhon Ratchasima volunteer emergency services at Chohor to provide first aid and quickly transported him to Maharaj Nakhon Ratchasima Hospital for surgical removal of the dart.

Further investigations revealed that Kritin’s girlfriend, a 20 year old known as A, asked him to deliver items to Ban Bu, Talat subdistrict, Mueang district, using his Honda PCX motorcycle, license plate 3 กจ 6959 Nakhon Ratchasima.

Upon arrival, he was met by A and an unnamed male, who followed him. The trio began discussing the infidelity issues, during which the unidentified male, armed with a spear gun, became aggressive. Despite attempting to defend himself, Kritin was shot in the left hand with the dart.

Following the incident, the assailant and A fled the scene, while Kritin sought help from nearby residents. The police are actively pursuing the suspect and are continuing their investigation to bring those responsible to justice, reported KhaoSod.

