Nakhon Ratchasima student injured in spear gun attack

Love triangle turns violent with unexpected weapon in tense face-off

Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee15 minutes agoLast Updated: Tuesday, July 8, 2025
128 1 minute read
Nakhon Ratchasima student injured in spear gun attack
Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

A 20 year old technical college student was injured in Nakhon Ratchasima after being shot with a spear gun dart. The victim, Kritin, had arranged to meet his girlfriend to resolve issues regarding infidelity. Upon arrival, he encountered an unknown male accompanying her, leading to a confrontation where the dart pierced his left hand.

Yesterday, July 7, Police Lieutenant Sunthiphap Phonsawang, an investigator from Chohor Police Station, was informed of an assault at a residence in Ban Bu, Moo 1, Talat subdistrict, Mueang district. Upon reaching the scene, police found Kritin with a dart embedded in his left hand, visibly distressed.

Police coordinated with Hook 31 Nakhon Ratchasima volunteer emergency services at Chohor to provide first aid and quickly transported him to Maharaj Nakhon Ratchasima Hospital for surgical removal of the dart.

Further investigations revealed that Kritin’s girlfriend, a 20 year old known as A, asked him to deliver items to Ban Bu, Talat subdistrict, Mueang district, using his Honda PCX motorcycle, license plate 3 กจ 6959 Nakhon Ratchasima.

Upon arrival, he was met by A and an unnamed male, who followed him. The trio began discussing the infidelity issues, during which the unidentified male, armed with a spear gun, became aggressive. Despite attempting to defend himself, Kritin was shot in the left hand with the dart.

Following the incident, the assailant and A fled the scene, while Kritin sought help from nearby residents. The police are actively pursuing the suspect and are continuing their investigation to bring those responsible to justice, reported KhaoSod.

Nakhon Ratchasima student injured in spear gun attack | News by Thaiger
Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

In similar news, a manhunt is currently underway for a 36 year old suspect from Surat Thani accused of fatally shooting his ex-girlfriend’s new boyfriend.

Related Articles

The incident took place at around 7.30pm on June 3 at a residence in Village No. 4, Si Wiat Subdistrict, Tha Chang District, Surat Thani Province. Police Lieutenant Suriyan Rueangnui, deputy investigator at Sawiat Police Station, received the report and alerted Police Colonel Surin Jainae, the station chief.

Latest Thailand News
Cambodia-Thailand scam empire busted in mega police raid Bangkok News

Cambodia-Thailand scam empire busted in mega police raid

39 seconds ago
Nakhon Ratchasima student injured in spear gun attack Crime News

Nakhon Ratchasima student injured in spear gun attack

15 minutes ago
Aussie tourist found dead after late-night massage on Koh Samui Koh Samui News

Aussie tourist found dead after late-night massage on Koh Samui

24 minutes ago
Thai Lion Air&#8217;s Kolkata-Bangkok flight aborted over mid-taxi scare Bangkok News

Thai Lion Air’s Kolkata-Bangkok flight aborted over mid-taxi scare

32 minutes ago
Senator accused of attempted rape by former news anchor Bangkok News

Senator accused of attempted rape by former news anchor

44 minutes ago
South Korean man plunges to death in mystery Pattaya hotel fall Pattaya News

South Korean man plunges to death in mystery Pattaya hotel fall

52 minutes ago
Thai Vietjet launches cheap Mumbai-Phuket flights Phuket News

Thai Vietjet launches cheap Mumbai-Phuket flights

2 hours ago
Man electrocuted, another injured in Udon Thani tree accident Thailand News

Man electrocuted, another injured in Udon Thani tree accident

2 hours ago
Thai woman dies in attack by wild elephant in Surat Thani forest Thailand News

Thai woman dies in attack by wild elephant in Surat Thani forest

2 hours ago
Bloodied man staggers from Pattaya alley after savage attack Pattaya News

Bloodied man staggers from Pattaya alley after savage attack

2 hours ago
Five Thai men caught trying to cross border from Poipet Crime News

Five Thai men caught trying to cross border from Poipet

3 hours ago
Burmese family in Phuket apologises after viral motorcycle photo Phuket News

Burmese family in Phuket apologises after viral motorcycle photo

3 hours ago
Child&#8217;s mishap sparks fire panic at Phatthalung shopping mall Thailand News

Child’s mishap sparks fire panic at Phatthalung shopping mall

3 hours ago
Pattaya teen savagely battered by machete-wielding gang Pattaya News

Pattaya teen savagely battered by machete-wielding gang

3 hours ago
Suspect in Phatthalung shooting caught in Songkhla rubber plantation Crime News

Suspect in Phatthalung shooting caught in Songkhla rubber plantation

3 hours ago
Tsunami fears rattle Phuket as officials urge calm Phuket News

Tsunami fears rattle Phuket as officials urge calm

3 hours ago
Thai royal award celebrates Vietnam’s top teachers Thailand News

Thai royal award celebrates Vietnam’s top teachers

4 hours ago
Fire devastates commercial building in Pathum Thani Thailand News

Fire devastates commercial building in Pathum Thani

4 hours ago
Thai officer accused of land encroachment on self-help settlement Thailand News

Thai officer accused of land encroachment on self-help settlement

4 hours ago
Thai man admits killing 2 year old stepson for crying too much Thailand News

Thai man admits killing 2 year old stepson for crying too much

4 hours ago
Cat-astrophe in Pattaya: Faulty bug zapper blamed as fire guts bar Pattaya News

Cat-astrophe in Pattaya: Faulty bug zapper blamed as fire guts bar

4 hours ago
Government warns Thais: Nominee roles risk jail time Thailand News

Government warns Thais: Nominee roles risk jail time

4 hours ago
Thailand braces for heavy rain with 39 provinces at risk Thailand Weather Updates

Thailand braces for heavy rain with 39 provinces at risk

4 hours ago
Deal or no deal? Thailand rocked by Trump&#8217;s 36% tariffs bomb Thailand News

Deal or no deal? Thailand rocked by Trump’s 36% tariffs bomb

5 hours ago
Last farewell: Thai-Swedish couple arrested in Phuket for selling cocaine Phuket News

Last farewell: Thai-Swedish couple arrested in Phuket for selling cocaine

5 hours ago
Crime NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee15 minutes agoLast Updated: Tuesday, July 8, 2025
128 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Watch this conversation
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Photo of Bright Choomanee

Bright Choomanee

With a degree in English from Srinakharinwirot University, Bright specializes in writing engaging content. Her interests vary greatly, including lifestyle, travel, and news. She enjoys watching series with her orange cat, Garfield, in her free time.
0
Comments are now open, have your sayx
()
x