Thailand

Phichit collision kills three, injures four

The Thaiger & The Nation

Published

1 min ago

on

Phichit collision kills three, injures four

A pick-up has flipped, throwing workers off the back tray, killing them when they crashed into another pick-up in Phichit this morning, in central Thailand.

Three people were killed and four others injured when the pick-up smashed into another pick-up truck transporting construction workers.

The accident happened at 8.30am on highway No 115 linking Sam Ngam and Muang district in Phichit.

Both pickups flipped and crashed off the road after impact in Ban Klong None village in Tambon Khachane of Muang district.

The three dead workers were identified as 17 year old Pakorn Saisiri, 50 year old Boonluan Sarasingam and 49 year old Sompop Jirapong. The three were thrown from the back of the pick-up. Police say a woman, a man and two children from the same pick-up were also injured.

The pickup, driven by 32 year old Noppadol Pho, was transporting construction workers and their families from Muang district to a construction site in Phichit’s Pho Thap Chang district when the accident happened.

Police said Noppadol’s pickup was hit by another pickup driven by 23 year old Supipat Pe-ihn from Samut Prakan’s Phra Pradaeng district, who, police allege, dozed off behind the wheel.

Supipat has been arrested and charged with reckless driving causing deaths and injuries.

SOURCE: The Nation Weekend



The Thaiger & The Nation

Thailand's fastest growing portal for news and information, in association with The Nation.

Bangkok

Leonid meteor shower displays across the early morning skies

The Thaiger & The Nation

Published

4 hours ago

on

December 15, 2018

By

Leonid meteor shower displays across the early morning skies

“…at some times, about three to four meteors per minute.”

PHOTO: Nexter.org

More than 500 stargazers, many from Bangkok, camped out at the Prachinburi Observatory last night and early this morning to witness the annual Leonid meteor shower.

The Bangkok observatory set up 12 large telescopes for the stargazers to watch the meteor shower.

By 5am, over 500 people were still awake to observe the celestial phenomenon.

The meteor shower was clearly visible after the moon set at about 2am and its bright light did not obstruct the view of the meteor showers in the skies above Thailand.

Worawit Tanwutthibanthit, an advisor at the observatory, said people were treated to the spectacular view of some 120 meteors per hour and, at some times, about three to four meteors per minute.

He said the meteor showers displayed in yellow, white, green, blue and red colours.

He said many of the observers drove from the city of Bangkok. Prachinburi Observatory is about two hours drive, north-east of the capital.

STORY: The Nation

Business

Foreigners will be allowed to serve as arbitrators – NLA votes

The Thaiger & The Nation

Published

4 hours ago

on

December 15, 2018

By

Foreigners will be allowed to serve as arbitrators – NLA votes

The National Legislative Assembly (NLA) has voted to pass the draft amended Arbitration Act in its first reading which will allow foreigners to serve as arbitrators in Thailand.

The NLA yesterday voted 139-0 with 2 abstentions to pass the bill amending the 2002 Arbitration Act in its first reading.

Deputy PM Wissanu Krea-ngam, who presented the draft bill, told legislators that the amendment would upgrade the arbitration process in Thailand by allowing foreign nationals to serve as independent arbitrators if necessary.

He said that it would streamline the process to end disputes and civil cases more quickly.

Arbitration is the process of bringing a business dispute before a disinterested third party for resolution. The third party, an arbitrator, hears the evidence brought by both sides and makes a decision.

The NLA set up a vetting committee to review the bill within 30 days before submitting it to the NLA to consider in the second and third readings.

Foreigners will be allowed to serve as arbitrators - NLA votes

STORY: The Nation

Thailand

Blood is thicker than water. But not always in Thai politics.

The Thaiger

Published

6 hours ago

on

December 15, 2018

By

Blood is thicker than water. But not always in Thai politics.

PHOTOS: The Nation, Thai PBS

The Juangroongruangkit family may share genes and parts of the family empire. But there’s one thing they can’t agree on.

Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit, the young and charismatic leader of the new Future Forward party, has tow members of his immediate family show have teamed up with the pro-government Palang Pracharat party.

In an interview, Thanathorn says he regretted that Suriya, who he regards as his uncle, did not join the pro-democracy camp and that “they can never be allies in politics”. But as far as personal relationship is concerned, “they are still relatives”.

The new firebrand politician didn’t mention another Juangroongrruangkit clan member, Pongkavin, alias Foam, who also recently joined the Palang Pracharat party like Suriya.

Son of Komon, Suriya’s elder brother, Pongkavin quit as the CEO of International Engineering Company and board chairman of Pinehurst golf club to jump into political bandwagon and was appointed executive committee member of Palang Pracharat party.

Pongkavin, who recently donated five million baht to the party, says he made the donation so that the party could move forward because, for the time being, only executive committee members can legally make donations to the party.

He said there is not much difference working in a private corporation and in politics as the latter involves a lot of people who can be affected by a political decision and, hence, making a political decision must be cautious.

Besides the Juangroongruangkit clan, the Thienthong clan headed by the clan patriarch Sanoh, long-time veteran politician of the eastern province of Sa Kaeo, was also affected by the “sunction power” of the Palang Pracharat party.

Two clan members who are former MPs of Sa Kaew have turned their backs on the Pheu Thai party to seek greener pasture in the Palang Pracharat party.

Blood is thicker than water. But not always in Thai politics. | News by The Thaiger

SOURCE: Thai PBS

