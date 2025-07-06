Student dies after consuming kratom juice in Udon Thani dormitory

A 19 year old vocational student was discovered deceased in her dormitory room in Udon Thani yesterday morning, July 5, after reportedly consuming a 1.5-litre bottle of kratom juice before sleeping, according to friends who informed the police.

Police, along with rescue and medical teams, responded to a report of a death at the dormitory located in the Khlong Charoen community at 10am yesterday, July 5, as stated by Police Lieutenant Sirichai Photchakra from the Mueang Udon Thani station.

The student, identified only as Kanlaya, was a second-year vocational student found lying on her back on a bed in a second-floor room. A preliminary examination noted bruising on both arms but found no evidence of assault or struggle. Doctors estimated that she had died one to two hours prior, although the precise cause of death remains undetermined.

According to her 19 year old roommate, on July 4, she and Kanlaya had visited a nearby friend. While the other two consumed beer, Kanlaya drank a full bottle of kratom juice alone. They returned to their dormitory around 5am.

Shortly after falling asleep, Kanlaya began exhibiting abnormal symptoms, her eyes rolled back, she clenched her teeth, and she appeared to lose consciousness, the roommate recounted. Despite attempts to wake her, she was unresponsive. A friend was called for assistance, but it was too late.

Loading…

The friend informed police that Kanlaya had consumed kratom juice previously but had abstained for some time. It remains unclear if she had any underlying health issues. The juice was reportedly purchased online.

Police are currently investigating the origin and composition of the kratom juice bottle. The cause of death has not yet been confirmed, pending a detailed autopsy at Udon Thani Hospital.

Kratom has traditionally been used as a pain reliever for centuries in Southeast Asia, and its recreational use is widespread in Thailand.

In 2021, Thailand removed kratom from the national narcotics list, and it is now regulated under the Kratom Plant Act, reported Bangkok Post.

Kratom can produce pain-relieving effects similar to opioids, and it carries many of the same serious safety concerns as other opioids. High doses of kratom can lead to severe side effects, including nausea, aggression, hallucinations, breathing difficulties, liver damage, and death.