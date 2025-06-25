Thai student attacked at school prompts investigation

A video clip posted on Facebook, showing a 13 year old student being kicked in the neck and knocked unconscious by a fellow student in Ubon Ratchathani province, has prompted officials to investigate.

The incident, which occurred at a school, has been identified as a disciplinary issue that can be addressed under the Ministry of Education‘s regulations. Meanwhile, mediation efforts are underway for the families involved.

Yesterday, June 24, Monthon Phaksuwan, the newly appointed Secretary-General of the Office of the Private Education Commission, acknowledged the incident and stated that coordination with the provincial education office in Ubon Ratchathani is necessary to verify the details.

This case, being an internal school matter, allows the school to handle disciplinary actions as per the Ministry of Education’s guidelines. In terms of civil matters arising from the incident, mediation between the two families is possible to reach an appropriate resolution.

The Office of the Private Education Commission will determine its course of action after receiving information from the provincial education office, reported KhaoSod.

Additionally, the Office of the Basic Education Commission has ordered a review of the video clip related to the incident at Kantharalakwitthaya School and issued a clarification.

In similar news, in Buriram’s Lahan Sai district, a 13 year old student filed a police report claiming she was physically assaulted for nearly an hour by a group of classmates.

Accompanied by her parents, the Grade 7 student visited Lahan Sai Police Station on February 11, a day after the incident. She alleged that at least 10 students from Grades 7 and 9 were involved in the attack.

The student recounted that the incident began around 9am when a peer told her to return to her classroom. Once seated, she was reportedly slapped and dragged out of the school building.

She was then taken to a toilet in another building, where the assault continued. She claimed she was slapped repeatedly, had her head stomped on, and was slammed against a toilet bowl.