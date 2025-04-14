Teenagers arrested for murder of student in Pathum Thani

Three teenagers, between 16 and 18 years old, have been apprehended for the murder of a 26 year old engineering student, Thanat Somsakul, from Rajamangala University of Technology Thanyaburi.

The incident occurred yesterday, April 13, in Pathum Thani province. The suspects allegedly attacked the student under a footbridge in the Prachathipat subdistrict, following a confrontation that began when their motorcycles nearly collided during Songkran festivities.

Police Major General Yuthana Jonkhun of Pathum Thani, along with other police officials, announced the arrest of 18 year old Annop “Kong” Wannasiri, and two other suspects, 16 and 17 years old, whose names were withheld. They were charged with jointly committing murder and were found in possession of the victim’s university jacket and a sharp metal object used in the attack.

The group reportedly tracked down Thanat using two motorcycles, a green Yamaha Aerox and a grey Yamaha Grand Filano, both registered in Bangkok. The attack was said to be premeditated, as Annop had called upon his friends after an argument with Thanat over their near-collision.

Pol. Maj. Gen. Yuthana revealed that Region 1 Police Command, under the direction of Police Lieutenant General Surapol Premput and Police Major General Naradet Thiprak, had instructed a thorough investigation leading to the arrests. CCTV footage and investigative techniques confirmed the involvement of the three teenagers.

During initial questioning, the suspects confessed to the attack on Thanat, with the 16 year old, referred to as Pump, admitting to using the sharp metal object to fatally stab Thanat. They disposed of the weapon and the victim’s jacket in a pond at Wat Phrom Rangsi in Bangkok’s Don Mueang district.

The suspects claimed that the altercation stemmed from Annop’s confrontation with Thanat during the Songkran celebrations. Annop called his friends, and they pursued Thanat, ultimately attacking him at the scene and fleeing afterward.

Pol. Maj. Gen. Yuthana stressed the importance of celebrating Songkran responsibly and ensuring public safety, stating that the Pathum Thani police are committed to prosecuting offenders.

The suspects were taken to the crime scene to reenact their actions as part of their confession. Pump expressed remorse, apologising to the victim’s family and stating he carried the weapon for self-defence, claiming he only used it once.

After the reenactment, the suspects and the evidence were handed over to investigators for further legal proceedings, reported KhaoSod.