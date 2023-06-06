Fashion frenzy: Ayutthaya’s traditional Thai costume rentals thrive as Blackpink’s Lisa sparks tourist trend

Photo from Facebook

Thai traditional costume rentals in Ayutthaya are experiencing a surge in business as tourists flock to follow in the footsteps of Blackpink member Lalisa “Lisa” Manoban, who today visited the historical site wearing a traditional Thai outfit. The singer’s Instagram post, showcasing her visit to the ancient temple of Wat Chaiwatthanaram, has reignited public interest in traditional Thai clothing and boosted the local economy.

Throughout the day, both local and international tourists were seen exploring the heritage site, with many Thai visitors donning traditional attire similar to Lalisa’s to pose for photographs at popular check-in spots. Businesses offering Thai costume rentals opposite Wat Chaiwatthanaram reported an increase in visitors seeking their services.

Noi Na, a makeup artist at a traditional Thai costume shop called Malaiphathai, revealed that since Lalisa posted her pictures in traditional outfits on Instagram, there has been a resurgence of interest in traditional Thai clothing. The shop has had to order additional supplies to accommodate increased demand from tourists. Rental prices at the shop start at 100 baht for children and range between 200 and 300 baht for adults. Noi Na expressed gratitude towards Lalisa for popularising traditional clothing and helping to boost the area’s economy, inviting other tourists to visit and rent traditional costumes.

A visitor named Lalita Prianok, who also opted to wear traditional attire, told reporters that she travelled from Bangkok with a friend after learning about Lalisa’s visit to Ayutthaya while wearing traditional clothing. She thanked the Blackpink member for inspiring Thai people to embrace their culture and preserve their traditional customs.

Police arrested an unscrupulous Thai woman for selling fake concert tickets to see the popular K-Pop girl group Blackpink. The victims suffered financial losses exceeding 700,000 baht.

During the Blackpink World Tour Bangkok Encore last weekend, police discovered that many attendees arrived at the event holding identical e-tickets, all of which had been purchased under the name of 26 year old Nattarika “Disco” Yangsuay.

Officers initiated an investigation and successfully located and arrested Disco in the Lat Prao district of Bangkok. Read more about the story HERE.