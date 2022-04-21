Thursday Covid Update: 21,931 new cases; provincial totals

129 coronavirus-related deaths were reported by the CCSA today, raising the pandemic’s death toll in Thailand to 27,392 with 5,694 of those fatalities since the start of this year.

In the 24-hour period since the last count, the CCSA recorded 21,931 new Covid-19 cases and 24,619 recoveries. There are now 188,926 people in Thailand being treated for Covid-19.

Out of the new cases recorded today, 29 were found in correctional facilities. More than 80,000 inmates at Thailand’s overcrowded prisons and detention centres have tested positive for Covid-19 over the past several months.

Since the start of the pandemic last year, the CCSA has recorded 4,106,230 confirmed Covid-19 cases. Out of that number, 1,882,795 Infections have been reported since January 1.

Vaccination update

In the Thai government’s mass vaccination drive, which was launched on February 2021, a total of 131,950,758 doses have been administered, according to the CCSA. Yesterday, 21,533 people received their first dose of the vaccine, 45,539 received their second dose, and 61,387 people received a third shot to boost their immunity against the coronavirus.

New Covid-19 cases in each province…

* Numbers are reported by the CCSA and are based on positive PCR Covid-19 test results. Provincial health departments may have a more recent update if new infections were found after the daily case count was filed with the CCSA.

Bangkok – 2,907

Kamphaeng Phet – 121

Chai Nat – 45

Nakhon Nayok – 341

Nakhon Pathom – 316

Nakhon Sawan – 200

Nonthaburi – 438

Pathum Thani – 342

Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya – 276

Pichit – 56

Pissanuloak – 297

Phetchbun – 123

Lob Buri – 179

Samut Prakarn – 775

Samut Songkram – 67

Samut Sakhon – 603

Saraburi – 90

Sing Buri – 134

Sukhothai – 202

Suphan Buri – 356

Ang Thong – 282

Uthai Thani – 141

Chantaburi – 161

Chachengsao – 481

Chon Buri – 798

Trat – 81

Prachin Buri – 310

Rayong – 439

Srakaew – 194

Chiang Rai – 43

Chiang Mai – 320

Nan – 159

Payao – 56

Prae – 131

Mae Hong Sorn – 37

Lampang – 130

Lamphun – None

Uttaradit – 52

Kalasin – 336

Khon Kaen – 996

Chaiyaphum – 260

Nakhon Panom – 197

Nakhon Ratchasima – 311

Bueng Karn – 163

Buriram – 471

Maha Sarakam – 355

Mukdaharn – 105

Yasothon – 113

Roi Et – 565

Loei – 219

Sisaket – 635

Sakon Nakhon – 407

Surin – 372

Nong Kai – 387

Nong Bua Lamphu – 157

Amnat Charoen – 99

Udon Thani – 385

Ubon Ratchathani – 456

Krabi – 92

Chumporn – 47

Trang – 45

Nakhon Si Thammarat – 638

Narathiwas – 34

Pattani – 29

Phangnga – 78

Pattalung – 319

Phuket – 157

Yala – 47

Kanchanaburi – 162

Tak – 83

Prachuab Khiri Khan – 171

Phetchaburi – 126

Ratchaburi – 447

Ranong – 69

Songkla – 341

Satun – 47

Surat Thani – 92