Thailand
Thursday Covid Update: 21,931 new cases; provincial totals
129 coronavirus-related deaths were reported by the CCSA today, raising the pandemic’s death toll in Thailand to 27,392 with 5,694 of those fatalities since the start of this year.
In the 24-hour period since the last count, the CCSA recorded 21,931 new Covid-19 cases and 24,619 recoveries. There are now 188,926 people in Thailand being treated for Covid-19.
Out of the new cases recorded today, 29 were found in correctional facilities. More than 80,000 inmates at Thailand’s overcrowded prisons and detention centres have tested positive for Covid-19 over the past several months.
Since the start of the pandemic last year, the CCSA has recorded 4,106,230 confirmed Covid-19 cases. Out of that number, 1,882,795 Infections have been reported since January 1.
Vaccination update
In the Thai government’s mass vaccination drive, which was launched on February 2021, a total of 131,950,758 doses have been administered, according to the CCSA. Yesterday, 21,533 people received their first dose of the vaccine, 45,539 received their second dose, and 61,387 people received a third shot to boost their immunity against the coronavirus.
New Covid-19 cases in each province…
* Numbers are reported by the CCSA and are based on positive PCR Covid-19 test results. Provincial health departments may have a more recent update if new infections were found after the daily case count was filed with the CCSA.
Bangkok – 2,907
Kamphaeng Phet – 121
Chai Nat – 45
Nakhon Nayok – 341
Nakhon Pathom – 316
Nakhon Sawan – 200
Nonthaburi – 438
Pathum Thani – 342
Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya – 276
Pichit – 56
Pissanuloak – 297
Phetchbun – 123
Lob Buri – 179
Samut Prakarn – 775
Samut Songkram – 67
Samut Sakhon – 603
Saraburi – 90
Sing Buri – 134
Sukhothai – 202
Suphan Buri – 356
Ang Thong – 282
Uthai Thani – 141
Chantaburi – 161
Chachengsao – 481
Chon Buri – 798
Trat – 81
Prachin Buri – 310
Rayong – 439
Srakaew – 194
Chiang Rai – 43
Chiang Mai – 320
Nan – 159
Payao – 56
Prae – 131
Mae Hong Sorn – 37
Lampang – 130
Lamphun – None
Uttaradit – 52
Kalasin – 336
Khon Kaen – 996
Chaiyaphum – 260
Nakhon Panom – 197
Nakhon Ratchasima – 311
Bueng Karn – 163
Buriram – 471
Maha Sarakam – 355
Mukdaharn – 105
Yasothon – 113
Roi Et – 565
Loei – 219
Sisaket – 635
Sakon Nakhon – 407
Surin – 372
Nong Kai – 387
Nong Bua Lamphu – 157
Amnat Charoen – 99
Udon Thani – 385
Ubon Ratchathani – 456
Krabi – 92
Chumporn – 47
Trang – 45
Nakhon Si Thammarat – 638
Narathiwas – 34
Pattani – 29
Phangnga – 78
Pattalung – 319
Phuket – 157
Yala – 47
Kanchanaburi – 162
Tak – 83
Prachuab Khiri Khan – 171
Phetchaburi – 126
Ratchaburi – 447
Ranong – 69
Songkla – 341
Satun – 47
Surat Thani – 92
