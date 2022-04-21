Thai man’s testicles burst after fight with water buffalo

A buffalo breeder in Buriram province, northeast Thailand, has been rushed to hospital this morning with ‘burst testicles’ after one of his water buffaloes attacked him. The man tried to break up a fight between 2 of his buffaloes when one rammed into him leaving him with torn testicles, a wounded thigh and a bruised chest. He was found lying on the floor in a pool of blood 30 metres away from the buffalo pen and was rushed to hospital for treatment.

The 40 year old buffalo breeder – who has requested for his full name to be withheld – bought the 2 year old male buffalo just 1 week ago and named it Pao. He put Pao in the same pen as Khluay, another male buffalo of the same age. But Pao and Khluay didn’t “eat the same noodles” (a Thai idiom which means they didn’t get along with each other).

The buffalo breeder said he has raised Khluay since he was 6 months old. He said Khluay has always been a kind-hearted water buffalo. But there was something about Pao that Khluay didn’t like. The man tried to make the 2 buffalo befriend each other by tying them up to eat grass near each other, but they kept fighting.

The buffalo breeder brought the 2 together again this morning in an attempt to repair their relationship, but another fight broke out between Pao and Khluay. Khluay, who has never been aggressive towards his owner before, rammed into him causing him critical injuries.

A rescue team was called in to help the injured buffalo breeder. The team carefully lifted him onto a stretcher and took him to be treated at Nang Rong Hospital in Buriram.

SOURCE: Matichon