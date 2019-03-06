Three dead and nine injured after truck brake failure in Sa Kaeo – VIDEO | The Thaiger

SCREENSHOT: Facebook/อนันชัย พูพิลึก

Three people are dead, nine people are injured and five vehicles have been damaged after a truck’s brakes failed in Sa Kaeo, near the Cambodian border.

Thairath reports that the accident happened in Sa Kaeo yesterday. The truck collided head on with five vehicles as it sped down a hill.

One of the sedans caught fire after being hit by the truck. The tree people in the sedan died. A worker on the side of the road died after the wayward truck rolled over on top of him.

45 year old Supin Rodtabtan, the truck driver, says that he was unable to slow down the truck as he was driving down the hill. The truck just gathered speed and he panicked.

Police have charged him with reckless driving causing injury and death, and damaging property.

ขออนุญาตเผยแพร่นาทีอุบัติเหตุเมื่อเช้านี้5มีค.62 ที่ ช่องตะโก จากกล้องหน้ารถผู้ เดินทางประสบเหตุการณ์ Posted by อนันชัย พูพิลึก on Tuesday, March 5, 2019

VIDEO: Posted by Ananchai Pupiluek





. Or .