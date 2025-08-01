Truck slams into cars in Phuket underpass horror

Terrified drivers in Phuket watched chaos unfold in seconds after a semi-trailer truck ploughed into multiple vehicles inside the Darasamut Underpass this morning, leaving three people injured, including a young girl.

The collision, which occurred at 10.44am today, August 1, near Central Festival Phuket, sparked immediate panic as rescue teams scrambled to the scene. Police and emergency responders from the Kusoldharm Phuket Foundation swiftly arrived, extracting the injured and rushing them to Dibuk Hospital.

The victims— a man, a woman, and a child—are currently receiving treatment. Their conditions have not yet been released.

Dashcam footage of the crash was soon uploaded to Facebook by user Paileiw Tilatum on the popular page ขับรถแบบนี้ต้องประจาน ภูเก็ต (Driving like this must be exposed). The 32-second video shows the terrifying moment the truck barrels into a car as it enters the tunnel, prompting speculation that the driver may have fallen asleep at the wheel or suffered a brake failure.

“The truck didn’t even slow down,” the caption read. “He either passed out or lost control completely.”

Police are now analysing the footage and interviewing witnesses to piece together exactly what went wrong. Investigators have yet to confirm whether driver fatigue or mechanical failure caused the crash.

Despite the shocking nature of the accident, police confirmed by late morning that the wreckage had been cleared and normal traffic flow through the underpass had resumed. Officers continue to monitor the area and urge motorists to drive carefully while the investigation is ongoing.

“We’ve reopened the tunnel to traffic, but we’re still gathering evidence and questioning the driver,” a police spokesperson said. “Safety remains our priority.”

This is not the first serious incident at the Darasamut Underpass—a busy stretch of road notorious for heavy traffic and high speeds. Residents have previously raised concerns about visibility, poor lane discipline, and reckless driving in the tunnel, reported The Phuket News.

Locals took to social media to express relief that no fatalities occurred, but many voiced frustration at repeated safety issues in the area.

“Something needs to be done. Too many close calls and now this—it’s a miracle no one was killed.”

As the police investigation continues, the crash has reignited calls for tighter enforcement and improved safety measures inside one of Phuket’s busiest underpasses.