Bangkok shopper says staff ignored her after fall broke bone (video)

A social media user has accused staff at a popular department store in Bangkok’s Chidlom area of ignoring her pleas for help after she slipped and fell in a waterlogged car park, suffering a broken bone.

In a now-viral video, the user showed large patches of water pooled across the indoor car park’s polished surface, which she claimed had become dangerously slick. She alleged that the fall occurred due to the wet, shiny floor and that, shockingly, staff failed to offer assistance even after she informed them of her injury.

“I asked the staff for help and they walked away, even though my bone was broken at that point.”

She added that her main frustration wasn’t just with the hazardous conditions, but with the inaction of the staff. According to the post, one employee initially offered to get help but then reportedly walked off to guide another vehicle instead.

The incident has sparked a wave of comments online, with many netizens slamming the store for its apparent lack of responsibility and urging the injured woman to take legal action. Several users pointed out that major department stores are typically insured against such accidents.

“These department stores have insurance. Even if someone trips over uneven flooring, they can make a claim.”

Another social media user, claiming to be familiar with the location, confirmed the floor’s notorious slipperiness, especially when wet, stating it was a known issue that had previously raised safety concerns, reported Bangkok Post.

So far, the department store in question has not issued an official response.

The case has reignited discussions around customer safety and staff training in large shopping centres, with many calling for stricter enforcement of safety protocols in high-traffic areas, especially during Thailand’s rainy season when wet floors become common.