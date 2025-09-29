Car smashes into Chiang Mai restaurant, narrowly running over foreign diners

CCTV captures chaos as tables and chairs are swept aside in sudden crash

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch Petpailin29 minutes agoLast Updated: Monday, September 29, 2025
Photo via Facebook/ ทันเหตุทั่วไทย

Thai and foreign customers narrowly escaped serious injury after an elderly Thai woman crashed a hatchback into a restaurant in Chiang Mai on Friday, September 26.

CCTV footage of the accident was circulated on Thai social media after the incident took place at the Mala Satan Fah restaurant in the Chang Phueak sub-district at around 7pm. The restaurant is located next to the car park of a supermarket.

In the video, Thai and foreign customers were sitting at camping-style tables in the outdoor area when a red MG hatchback drove straight towards the restaurant, ploughing through plant pots, and swept away tables and chairs.

Customers and staff quickly fled, with two foreigners narrowly avoiding being run over. ThaiRath reported that three customers sustained minor injuries.

The car did not stop immediately as the driver appeared to have kept his foot floored on the accelerator pedal, but restaurant debris and damage prevented the vehicle from moving further inside. Media reports also noted damage to customers’ motorcycles and a car parked nearby.

Thai woman crahses car into restaurant nearly run over foreigners
Photo via Facebook/ Emmy Nived Sukeaw

According to reports, the hatchback was driven by an elderly woman who was believed to have engaged the wrong gear, causing the car to lurch forward instead of backwards when she pressed the accelerator.

However, the exact cause of the accident has not yet been officially confirmed. Officers from Chang Phueak Police Station are expected to summon the driver for questioning.

If found responsible, the driver could face charges under Section 390 of the Criminal Law for reckless driving causing physical or mental harm. The penalty is up to one month in prison, a fine of up to 10,000 baht, or both.

She may also face charges under Section 43(4) and Section 157 of the Land Transport Act for reckless or dangerous driving causing damage to another person’s property, which carries a fine of 400 to 1,000 baht. The restaurant is expected to seek further compensation for the damage caused.

Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.