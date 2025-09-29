Pickup driver claims brake failure after crashing man twice in Chiang Rai temple

A Thai man accused a female pickup truck driver of intentionally crashing into his father, killing him as he sat within a temple in Chiang Rai province. CCTV footage captured the vehicle striking the victim twice.

The incident occurred inside Mung Mueang Temple in the Wiang sub-district of Mueang Chiang Rai district on Saturday, September 27. The victim, 68 year old Suphat, lost both legs and later died in the hospital. Another pickup truck parked nearby was also damaged.

Footage broadcast by Channel 7 showed the pickup heading directly towards the tree where Suphat was seated. The truck hit him once, then reversed and struck him a second time without stopping.

The driver was identified as a 51 year old Thai woman, whose name has not been released. She reportedly appeared in shock and claimed that a brake failure was the cause of the fatal accident.

Maliwan Pingsusan, the owner of the other damaged pickup, told Channel 7 that she had parked her vehicle near the tree before going to operate her food stall at the temple market.

One of her employees later alerted her that her car had been struck. She returned to find the wheel arch dented and a rear tyre burst. The driver repeated to her that the brakes had failed.

Suphat’s son raised doubts about the explanation, questioning why the driver had reversed and then accelerated forward to hit his father again. He shared details of the incident on social media, accusing the woman of intentional murder.

According to the son, he tried to phone the driver several times but received no response. He also attempted to call from other numbers, to no avail. He urged her to speak directly with him about the incident and take responsibility.

The son emphasised that his father had never been in conflict with anyone, and he could not imagine any motive for the woman to deliberately drive into him.

Police at Mueang Chiang Rai station reported that both parties had been called in for mediation after the incident, but no resolution was reached due to heightened emotions, particularly from the victim’s grieving family.

Officers stated that the driver would be summoned in the coming days to formally acknowledge the charges, while discussions regarding compensation with the victim’s family would also be arranged.